The Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals are set to clash at Arrowhead for an early slate Week 11 matchup.

The Chiefs are massive favorites over the Cardinals, who will be starting their fourth quarterback in as many weeks in 40-year-old Josh Johnson.

Moneyline is out of the picture — but what about prop bets?

Three of the best we could find across the web:

Josh Downs ANYTIME TD

Nov 15, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Downs (12) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Inglis, Covers.com: "In his first game with the Chiefs after being acquired at the trade deadline, the former Colt put up 51 yards and a touchdown on five targets while running just eight routes. That's an impressive TPRR that should only increase as he becomes more familiar with the offense.

"Kenneth Walker is still trying to get healthy, and Patrick Mahomes is coming off a five-touchdown performance. The Chiefs also get an Arizona team that has struggled to move the ball. Even with a lead, KC can get creative in the red zone, which should lead to a less conservative play-calling approach. If Downs sees a snap-share jump, gets another 6+ targets, and scores this week, his TD price is falling from 3.2x to 2.6x. I'd play it this week to 3x."

Rashee Rice FIRST TD Scorer

Sep 14, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) warms up against the Denver Broncos prior to the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Shepardson, Sharp Football: "With some running back uncertainty, leaning into Rice to score the game's first touchdown in a likely one-sided affair favoring the host Chiefs is appealing. Rice has 2 receiving touchdowns and 5 red-zone targets this year. He should also benefit from Arizona's coverage tendencies.

"The Cardinals rank sixth in zone coverage (81.8%) this year, and their 23.9% Cover 6 rate is the second-highest mark, well above the league average (12.0%). Rice has a 27% target rate per route and 2.75 Y/RR on 105 routes against zone coverage this year, and he has a 29% target rate per route and 3.24 Y/RR on 59 routes against Cover 6 since last season. The Cardinals have also been flamed for 12 receiving touchdowns by wideouts in 10 games this season."

Harrison Butker UNDER 1.5 Made Field Goals

Nov 8, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) gets ready to kick an extra point during the second half against the New York Jets at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ryan Gilbert, SI: "Harrison Butker’s field goal failures have been widely publicized this season. He’s made just 12 of 19 attempts, with multiple field goals made in just two of the Chiefs’ nine games.

"The Cardinals don’t always allow too many field goals, mainly because offenses can find the end zone against them. I think that will be the case for Kansas City this week, so I’ll happily fade Butker at home against Arizona.

"The Chiefs should be up big in this one, so it’s easy to envision Cook getting plenty of looks in the second half."

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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