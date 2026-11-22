3 Chiefs vs Cardinals Prop Bets Experts Love in Week 11
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The Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals are set to clash at Arrowhead for an early slate Week 11 matchup.
The Chiefs are massive favorites over the Cardinals, who will be starting their fourth quarterback in as many weeks in 40-year-old Josh Johnson.
Moneyline is out of the picture — but what about prop bets?
Three of the best we could find across the web:
Josh Downs ANYTIME TD
Josh Inglis, Covers.com: "In his first game with the Chiefs after being acquired at the trade deadline, the former Colt put up 51 yards and a touchdown on five targets while running just eight routes. That's an impressive TPRR that should only increase as he becomes more familiar with the offense.
"Kenneth Walker is still trying to get healthy, and Patrick Mahomes is coming off a five-touchdown performance. The Chiefs also get an Arizona team that has struggled to move the ball. Even with a lead, KC can get creative in the red zone, which should lead to a less conservative play-calling approach. If Downs sees a snap-share jump, gets another 6+ targets, and scores this week, his TD price is falling from 3.2x to 2.6x. I'd play it this week to 3x."
Rashee Rice FIRST TD Scorer
Josh Shepardson, Sharp Football: "With some running back uncertainty, leaning into Rice to score the game's first touchdown in a likely one-sided affair favoring the host Chiefs is appealing. Rice has 2 receiving touchdowns and 5 red-zone targets this year. He should also benefit from Arizona's coverage tendencies.
"The Cardinals rank sixth in zone coverage (81.8%) this year, and their 23.9% Cover 6 rate is the second-highest mark, well above the league average (12.0%). Rice has a 27% target rate per route and 2.75 Y/RR on 105 routes against zone coverage this year, and he has a 29% target rate per route and 3.24 Y/RR on 59 routes against Cover 6 since last season. The Cardinals have also been flamed for 12 receiving touchdowns by wideouts in 10 games this season."
Harrison Butker UNDER 1.5 Made Field Goals
Ryan Gilbert, SI: "Harrison Butker’s field goal failures have been widely publicized this season. He’s made just 12 of 19 attempts, with multiple field goals made in just two of the Chiefs’ nine games.
"The Cardinals don’t always allow too many field goals, mainly because offenses can find the end zone against them. I think that will be the case for Kansas City this week, so I’ll happily fade Butker at home against Arizona.
"The Chiefs should be up big in this one, so it’s easy to envision Cook getting plenty of looks in the second half."
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!Follow DonnieDruin