Cardinals Chances of Trading Budda Baker Takes Blow After Bills Move

ARIZONA — As the 2026 NFL trade deadline begins to wind down, the Arizona Cardinals and their potential to deal star safety Budda Baker takes a massive blow.

Numerous reports indicate the Buffalo Bills, highly thought to be interested in Baker, made a splash move for Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker today. The Titans in return get a second-rounder for Baker but also are giving up a fifth-round pick to facilitate the deal.

The #Titans were clear Amani Hooker wasn't available unless it was significant draft pick compensation. Now, Tennessee gets another 2nd rounder and kicks back a 5. https://t.co/qZQAv61j5O — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 10, 2026

Hooker, two years younger than Baker, is under contract through the 2028 season (Baker only through 2027 on his current deal) and is making just $13.5 million per season compared to Baker's $18 million.

While it would have been great for the Cardinals to add another second-round pick, Arizona probably held firm on a price and wouldn't budge — which is fine for Buffalo, who gets a younger and cheaper playmaker at safety.

The NFL's trade deadline is 2:00 p.m. MST.

Where Cardinals, Budda Baker Go From Here

Nov 8, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) tackles Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals move into the final moments of the trade deadline with the Detroit Lions seemingly being the only feasible contender left for Baker, who reportedly is open to a trade if it means he goes to a playoff-caliber team.

Baker, a franchise legend that will surely see his name in the Ring of Honor, has remained with the organization through some incredibly tough times. With just one year on his contract and his prime not being extended anytime soon, Baker's consistently found himself in trade rumors the last few seasons.

Yet 2026 felt like a different tune, where rather than it just being noise and speculation, there was legitimate talks of Baker being dealt.

Earlier this season, Baker himself addressed trade rumors:

"I'm here. I want to win. I want to be here. And I'm just controlling what I can control, just taking it one week at a time, and hopefully when the deadline ends, I'll still be here. If not, I mean, it's a business. I understand at the end of the day and that's it," he said.

The Cardinals, sitting at 3-6, are clearly not going to make a playoff push this season. 2027's outlook is murky at best as we evaluate things today. Nobody would blame Baker for wanting to have a fresh start, and quite frankly plenty of Cardinals fans would root him on in hopes of him finally hoisting the ever-so-evasive Lombardi trophy.