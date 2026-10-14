5 More Cardinals Trade Candidates After Marvin Harrison Jr. Deal

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals' trade involving Marvin Harrison Jr. and the Houston Texans is officially in the rearview mirror, but there could be more moves to come.

There's ample time between now and the league's Nov. 10 trade deadline for the 1-4 Cardinals to facilitate more deals. Noise around the organization will only grow with each loss that piles up.

Harrison's gone — but who else could Arizona trade away?

Five candidates that make sense, ranked in no order:

Jacoby Brissett

Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) against the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brissett was awarded $15 million more on his contract this summer after a lengthy contract holdout, one the Cardinals hope would be justified by steady play under center. While Brissett's not exactly losing games for Arizona, his inability to push the ball downfield and low/safe ceiling as a quarterback hasn't been close to par.

The Cardinals could easily trade him to a team looking to bolster their quarterback room ahead of a potential playoff push.

Gardner Minshew

Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) against the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minshew makes sense as a trade candidate as a middle man between Brissett and rookie Carson Beck, who the Cardinals absolutely need to see before the end of the season. Minshew signed in the offseason as a veteran backup and hasn't played in 2026.

That could be alluring for similar reasons for Brissett, though Minshew's on a cheap one-year deal and is a buy-low candidate for other teams around the league. For the Cardinals, this would clear the path for Beck to gain valuable playing time in the desert.

James Conner

Cardinals running back James Conner (right) hugs head coach Mike LaFleur during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on July 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The veteran running back hasn't played in over a calendar year since injuring his foot/ankle in Week 3 of 2025. Conner practiced in individual drills during training camp but is currently on injured reserve.

There's not room for Conner to have anything close to a sizable role in Arizona thanks to Jeremiyah Love and Tyler Allgeier's presence. If Conner isn't flat-out cut by the Cardinals, he's a great experienced locker room piece for other teams to target with solid rotational snaps available.

Josh Sweat

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) walks off the field after the defense gives up a touchdown to the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sweat's dissatisfaction with the Cardinals isn't exactly a secret, and Arizona's star pass rusher simply doesn't look like himself in 2026. Is it injury? Is it Sweat making his feelings known to the organization? Perhaps even both?

Sweat's had trade rumors swirl around him all offseason and those aren't going away. If the compensation is right, this absolutely makes sense for Arizona given their start to the season.

Budda Baker

Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals head athletic trainer Drew Krueger tends to safety Budda Baker (3) after an injury against the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This would sting, as Baker's been a glue guy for the Cardinals since landing in the desert ten years ago. However, Baker's play has slowly dipped over the last few years. He's serviceable to say the least, though he's on the downswing of his career.

Perhaps more than anything, this would be to free Baker from the perennial losing this franchise has suffered in recent years. Baker's a stand-up person who can still make contributions to a winning football team. Unfortunately, that's not in Arizona.