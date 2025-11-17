Key Stats Expose How Cardinals Lost to the 49ers
This certainly isn’t the season many Arizona Cardinals fans were hoping for.
An injured Kyler Murray, a depleted backfield and really, inconsistent football. It didn’t stop today either in their loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11.
Let’s take a look at some key stats that led to the Cardinals' seventh loss of the season:
No Run Game: 36 Rushing Yards
For the run game, you have to give them the benefit of the doubt since there are so many injuries to some key players in that backfield like James Conner and Trey Benson.
Yet nobody has stepped up at all. I get it. You can’t expect one guy to consistently rush for at least 70 to 80+ or more every week. It’s definitely a tall task. But 36 yards on the ground is pretty inexcusable and makes defending an offense much easier when they're one dimensional.
Solid Offensive Line Play: 0 QB Sacks Allowed
So normally, we would sit here every week, knocking how inconsistent the offensive line is. But, this was actually one of the better games the Cardinals' unit has played this season. Jacoby Brissett was not sacked once, even against a team with a strong defense such as the 49ers. Despite the loss, Brissett had solid protection for much of this game.
Weak Secondary: 3 Passing TD's Allowed
The secondary certainly struggled in this one. The 49ers welcomed Brock Purdy back from his injury and he didn't miss a beat, throwing for 200 yards and three touchdowns - George Kittle being in the end zone twice for him.
We have said this before, but it has been a while, so I will say it again: The Arizona Cardinals have a pass defense problem. The youth is there but it's not clicking amid injuries and a poor pass rush.
McBride and Wilson Combine for 300 Yards
This week, Michael Wilson was the star of the show on offense for the Cardinals, finishing with 15 catches for 185 yards. The Cardinals need more playmakers rather than just one guy every week, and though Wilson hasn't been used much this season, he had a strong showing today against the 49ers.
Trey McBride also found himself in the end zone, finishing the day off with 10 catches for 115 yards. Again, it does not help with the injured running back room they have. But, if the Cardinals can have offensive weeks like this along with a consistent backfield, Arizona might start to flip their trajectory.
Silly Mistakes: 17 Whopping Penalties
It has been a tough season to watch for the Cardinals on both sides of the ball. This was also one of those games where the silly mistakes really got to them. It seemed like the Cardinals were never really in this game thanks to penalties, where they set a franchise record with 17 for 130 yards.
The Cardinals lose yet another game, and their schedule does not really get any easier. They have Jacksonville, who just smoked the Chargers, Tampa Bay and two meetings against the Rams still to play.