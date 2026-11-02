The Good, Bad and Ugly: Cardinals Rally To Upset Cowboys

There was some doubt, but in the end the Arizona Cardinals continued to reign supreme against the Dallas Cowboys.

Led by a second-half surge, Arizona backup quarterback Gardner Minshew and running back Tyler Allgeier led the Cardinals to a 33-30 overtime win over the Cowboys Sunday afternoon. Since 2008, the Cardinals are 9-1 against the Cowboys and have a perfect 5-0 record at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Here is the good, the bad, and the ugly from the Cardinals' historic upset against their old NFC East foes, the Cowboys:

The Good: Tyler Allgeier and Minshew Mania Rally Late

Nov 1, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona was dead in the water in the first half, leaving points on the board after a big defensive stop in plus territory on its second offensive drive. The Cowboys ballooned the lead to 17-3 in the middle of the third quarter as the game trended toward a Dallas victory.

The Cardinals somehow rallied in the final 17 minutes, starting with a massive 63-yard touchdown run for Tyler Allgeier to close out the third quarter.

With running backs Jeremiyah Love and Bam Knight out due to injury, Allgeier was the heart and soul of the Arizona rushing attack to close out the afternoon. Gardner Minshew, who came in for starter Jacoby Brissett, was impeccable through the air.

Allgeier rushed for two explosive runs — his second came on a 52-yard rush up the left side to put Arizona in positive territory. The Cardinals' backup quarterback threw for 17 of 23 for 188 yards and three touchdowns, all in the final quarter, to spark the late-game rally.

Kicker Chad Ryland missed the game-winning extra-point attempt, but made up for it in crunch time by booting a 42-yard field goal to win the game in overtime, staking a claim to yet another victory in Dallas.

The Bad: Defense Still Underperforming

Nov 1, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals cornerback Denzel Burke (29) is penalized for pass interference during the third quarter against Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy (19) at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona may have gotten the win today, but the defense still remains the biggest issue so far this season. That doesn't mean the Cardinals didn’t have positive moments. Mack Wilson Sr. made a big-time stop on the first defensive drive, and the unit held the Cowboys to two late field goals.

CeeDee Lamb led the Cowboys with seven receptions for 58 yards, his longest catch on the day being 27 yards. George Pickens burned the secondary for a massive 37-yard gain, and Ryan Flournoy scored Dallas' only passing touchdown with an impressive red-zone catch.

On the ground, Javonte Williams had a decent day, logging 24 carries for 56 yards, while Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott scored his first rushing touchdown of the season to open the fourth quarter.

The Ugly: The Injuries Continue To Pile Up

Nov 1, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Shemar James (50) makes a tackle on Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals might be the most banged-up team in the entire NFL this season -- more bodies were sent to the tent this afternoon against Dallas. The offensive line alone has taken its fair share already this season.

Love left the game early with a right ankle injury in the first half. It was particularly frustrating for the rookie running back, who slammed his helmet on the sideline before going into the blue tent. He returned to the sideline but was ruled out mid-game. His timetable to return to full health is unknown at this time.

Knight was taken out of the game after he suffered a concussion, colliding head-to-head with Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. It forced Allgeier to take the brunt of the touches in the second half.

Arizona's receiver room took a big hit this afternoon. Kendrick Bourne suffered an ankle injury in the first half. Depth piece Reggie Virgil was carted off in the fourth quarter after colliding with the goalpost, and No. 1 receiver Mack Wilson revealed he played the game with two broken ribs.