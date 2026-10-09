Cardinals Injury News: Jeremiyah Love, Walter Nolen Updates vs Lions

TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals have ruled out starting safety Andrew Wingard ahead of their Week 5 contest against the Detroit Lions.

Meanwhile, Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur gave positive updates for Sunday on running back Jeremiyah Love and defensive lineman Walter Nolen III.

"Right now, trending well. Yeah. It's a maintenance thing with ankles, and you guys see the way he cuts. So I don't know what he's totally feeling. Only he knows, but I mean, he's doing good. He's out there practicing. He's running around, stuff like that," LaFleur said of Love.

When it came to Nolen?

"He's trending good."

LaFleur also confirmed tight end Hunter Long's injury isn't season-ending after landing on injured reserve. Outside linebacker Jordan Burch, who missed two consecutive days due to a personal matter, will be good to go for Sunday.

The Cardinals will reveal official game designations (out, questionable, doubtful) later today after practice.

More on Walter Nolen, Jeremiyah Love Injuries

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs with the ball against the New York Giants during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Love suffered an ankle injury that was different than the one that kept him out of preseason play. Despite managing injuries early in his rookie season, he's still played in every regular season game.

Love, if healthy like projected, will be running behind a Cardinals' offensive line just lost two starters in Paris Johnson Jr. and Isaiah Adams.

Nolen popped on the team's injury report yesterday with a calf injury. It's been a slow start for the former first-round pick, though Nolen seemed to have turned a corner last week in New York.

Arizona's heavily banking on both former top picks to be healthy after suffering a 1-3 start, though LaFleur wasn't into leaning on any positives despite being close in two of those losses.

"Could have, should have, would have. So that doesn't matter in this league. But again, one and three, three and one, four and zero, zero and four, anywhere in between like we are right now — just looking for improvement and trying to get the result this Sunday," he said.

As for the Lions, head coach Dan Campbell called it a tall task for safety Brian Branch to play this Sunday. LaFleur says the game-planning won't change purely based off Branch's availability if he does play.

"It's been five years in a row that we've played Detroit, and he's been a big part of what they've done there. Because he hasn't played this year, you can't overly prepare for him. It's not like they're going to change up their scheme," LaFleur said.

"You're just going to end up grabbing a really good football player if he ends up playing this Sunday. But from a schematic standpoint, there's not really much you're going to change because you don't really know where he's at as a player right now."