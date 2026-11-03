Where Cardinals, Josh Sweat Trade Stands As of Today

ARIZONA — We're officially one week away from the NFL's trade deadline, and the Arizona Cardinals find themselves at the forefront of headlines with multiple players potentially on the move.

The Cardinals' 3-5 start to the season is far above where most expected Arizona to be at this point, though it is still a poor enough start to warrant offloading players if the price is right.

We saw that already with Marvin Harrison Jr., though star pass rusher Josh Sweat could very well be next.

The latest on Sweat from NFL insider Jordan Schultz

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) chases after Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

From Schultz on X:

"Sources: The belief around the NFL is that #Cardinals DE Josh Sweat would be open to a trade, as he has been dating back to the offseason, and it’s up to Arizona whether it ultimately decides to deal him. Multiple teams would have interest in Sweat, but the asking price is believed to be high. Arizona has given the impression they’re fine keeping him."

What Do Cardinals Want For Josh Sweat?

The reported asking price is a second-round pick for the edge rusher or an equivalent value of a high day two pick, which could include a third and fourth/fifth-round pick.

The Cardinals are simply positioning themselves to have the upper-hand in negotiations by keeping firm in their belief of retaining Sweat, who has registered at least 0.5 sacks in his last four-of-five games.

Who Could Cardinals Trade Josh Sweat To?

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) walks off the field after the defense gives up a touchdown to the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There's a handful of teams reportedly interested in making a move for Sweat, the loudest coming in the Dallas Cowboys — who just got a front row seat to Sweat on Sunday after Arizona upset the Cowboys in Week 8.

There were other previously rumored teams in the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers, though both organizations made moves to address their front seven within the last week. While it's not impossible to rule out a move for Sweat, it'd be pretty unrealistic for Sweat to land at either of those destinations.

The Cincinnati Bengals may also be a team to watch for Sweat, who could be looking to boost their pass rush in a tight AFC North race.

Why Would Cardinals Trade Josh Sweat?

The Cardinals are in the first year of a rebuild under head coach Mike LaFleur, and Arizona is likely looking to acquire more draft capital ahead of a loaded 2027 draft class.

Sweat, currently 29, has had knee management issues that have been a clear roadblock during his time in Arizona. With no guaranteed money on his contract after this season, the veteran edge rusher is likely looking for a new deal — and that's not something the Cardinals should be looking to cooperate with.

Sweat himself reportedly requested a trade earlier this offseason after the Cardinals fired Jonathan Gannon.