ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals made two key roster moves this week ahead of their home date against the Washington Commanders.

Their lone move on Saturdat speaks volumes, however.

The Cardinals, earlier this week, claimed quarterback Kedon Slovis from waivers to their active roster. Slovis previously played in Arizona and will be the team's third quarterback after Josh Johnson and Joey Aguilar. Carson Beck is out another week due to his back injury.

On Saturday, the Cardinals elevated practice squad receiver Zay Jones to their active roster. This has been a regular occurrence for Jones since arriving to Arizona just a few weeks ago due to the eye-opening injuries to the team's receiving corps.

Why 1 Roster Move Was Big For Cardinals This Week

The Cardinals had two practice squad elevations to make, though using one on a receiver gives hope that Arizona's three questionable players will be healthy enough to play.

That group includes tight end Hunter Long (ankle) and linebackers Karson Sharar (groin) and Cody Simon (calf). With no players at their respective positions elevated, that likely means all three get a green light for Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

Arizona needs all hands on deck against Washington, so Jones' elevation is a great sign for their overall health.

What's The Latest on Carson Beck?

Beck will miss his second consecutive game due to a back injury that now is probably fair to be classified as notable, as this is the second time this season where spasms have reared its ugly head for the rookie quarterback.

LaFleur, speaking with reporters this week, said he didn't expect the injury to be long-term. The Cardinals do have one more game (home against Philadelphia) before their bye week, so it's possible Arizona exercises caution with the third-round pick.

Cardinals Know Jayden Daniels Will Bring His Best

Arizona made a switch at defensive coordinator this week, propping up Teryl Austin to play-calling duties.

His first test? Jayden Daniels and a Commanders offense that just successfully went blow-for-blow with the NFL's hottest offense in Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday.

“Yes, he's a stud. He's a good football player. I don't think people have forgotten that. I think he's shown that this year, particularly over the last few weeks," LaFleur said of Daniels this week.

"I don't think their record is exactly a great indicator for how talented this team is, and how talented of a quarterback he is. So big win for them. We know we have our hands full. I think their defense had some challenges, I would say up front, early on in terms of some injuries, but they've seemed to build a good continuity amongst themselves for the last month. So, they're playing really good football right now and I think that was a great indicator on Monday for them.”