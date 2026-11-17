ARIZONA — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck is the talk of the town.

Rightfully so.

Beck's box score didn't quite impress those who weren't able to catch action at State Farm Stadium. In a 34-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Beck threaded 11 of 18 passes for 108 yards and two interceptions with no touchdowns.

Ideal? Probably not, but the film tells a much different story.

Film Room: Carson Beck Delivered in NFL Debut

Watch our breakdown below on Cards Talk:

Beck, quite frankly, was held back by a lack of supporting cast. Whether it be his offensive line not blocking to the tune of five sacks or pass catchers dropping multiple passes, Beck's statistical outing felt more like a victim of those around him as opposed to his own doing.

“Well, you could still evaluate. Was he doing his job? Was he getting in and out of the huddle? I thought he used the cadence really well," Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said of Beck's debut with a banged-up offense.

"(He) got that first free play on that third and seven. Actually, I chickened out a little bit because we talked about using cadence all week when we were kind of in those disadvantaged situations. The first drive, I kind of wanted to chill out and make sure that we weren't going from third-and-seven to third-and-12, and he stuck with it. He stuck with the cadence there, got the free play, and I thought (he) delivered an excellent ball to our receiver. I know our receiver can make that play. When you just look at his element and what he had to do, like I said yesterday, he did everything we asked him to do, and I am really encouraged by it.”

It also didn't help the Cardinals ran just 34 offensive plays in Week 10, a shockingly low number.

“That's the harder part because there's just a smaller sample size," LaFleur contined. "It would have been nice to get out there in kind of a semi two-minute mode there in the fourth quarter. Obviously, we couldn't get back out there. That would've been just good for that whole group. Some guys are still kind of learning the two-minute menu a little bit and guys are kind of mixing and matching around.

"There are things to improve, but again, it was a sharp debut for him.”

The Cardinals loved what Beck did in his first taste of action. Don't let the box score fool you.