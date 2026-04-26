The Best Thing Every Cardinals Draft Pick Said

The Arizona Cardinals officially put the finishing touches on their 2026 NFL Draft class this weekend, welcoming seven new players to the mix.

Arizona addressed both sides of the ball with picks in the trenches and premium skill positions such as quarterback, running back and receiver.

The fourth draft cycle for general manager Monti Ossenfort is now in the books, and while we know Ossenfort is a fan of his work (national pundits still are so-so in their grades) — what did the players themselves actually have to say?

The best quote from every new Cardinals draft pick:

Jeremiyah Love Doesn't Feel Public Pressure

The Arizona Cardinals introduce their first-round draft pick running back Jeremiyah Love during a news conference at the Cardinals Dignity Health training facility on April 24, 2026, in Tempe, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cardinals drafted running back Jeremiyah Love with the third overall pick, making him the highest selected player at his position since 2018.

Does that add any pressure to Love to not only live up to expectations, but also exceed them?

“No added pressure at all. I try not to listen to a lot of things that are said about me whether they are good or bad. I know I was just picked as the third overall pick in the NFL Draft, but I’m still myself at the end of the day," he said.

"I still have the same work ethic and it’s going to get better. I’m still just Jeremiyah Love, man. I’m still on the hunt for something greater than this. That hunt is never going to stop, so there’s no pressure here.”

Chase Bisontis' IQ Matches His Toughness

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Chase Bisontis (71) blocks the rush during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Bisontis, the team's second-round pick, was highly regarded as a mean and nasty body-mover in the trenches as a guard.

However, Bisontis also has a high level IQ that sometimes can get lost behind the scenes of his physicality.

When asked about the key of not allowing a sack in his last 18 games, he pointed to his prep off the field.

“Film study. Just having confidence in myself and the preparation during the week to go out there on Saturdays at (Texas A&M’s) Kyle Field and play my hardest and then just having confidence in myself and who I am," said Bisontis.

Carson Beck Matured at Miami

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Miami quarterback Carson Beck (QB04) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Much of the chatter around Beck, Arizona's third-round selection, centered around maturity concerns earlier in his career while playing quarterback at Georgia.

Beck transferred to Miami last season, and when speaking with Cardinals reporters, Beck was asked how that transition could help him in the NFL:

“I think that was a really good year of practice for a transition to a new team. Being able to have that transition and learn a new team, learn a new offense, establish myself as a teammate, as a leader, as a friend to the guys around me. Being able to have that experience will set me up for this next year," Beck said.

"Even though it is a new league, it is a new team, at the end of the day we're all guys who have been playing football for our whole entire lives. We've all had the same dream. We've all had the same goals and aspirations. Being able to go through that last year, I think will bode well for me heading into this next year. (I’m) really just trying to approach it the same way and be myself whenever I step into the room.”

Kaleb Proctor's Loyalty Shines

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southeastern Louisiana defensive lineman Kaleb Proctor (DL25) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Proctor was the first FCS player drafted in 2026, and while he's clearly a talented defensive lineman, some of the knocks on his scouting report came with him playing against lesser competition.

Proctor has plenty of offers to make the leap into FBS football, though it was important for him to stick things out with his group of guys.

“After my junior season, the transfer portal and all that stuff picked up very, very heavily. Then when it came time to make a decision, it came down to the guys that I came in with," said Proctor.

"I came in with one of the best freshman classes that you could. Most of these guys will be in my wedding one day, so when it came down to, 'Hey, who do you want to play besides you last year? A new guy or your brother?' So, I stayed with those guys, man, and I don't regret it one bit.”

Reggie Virgil's Slow Feet Paid Off

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech wideout Reggie Virgil (WO41) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Virgil entered the draft process as a receiver who can clearly take the top off a defense, though his slow 40-yard dash time (4.57) was a knock on him after the Combine.

Ossenfort didn't mind after Virgil went as a later pick in the draft.

“They were the ones that gave me my first 30 visit. I clicked instantly with the staff. They just love my energy," said Virgil. "Me and (General Manager) Monti (Ossenfort) made a couple jokes too. He just loved me. He was telling me he was glad I ran that slow of a 40. Those guys know the ability that I bring so I’m just ready to work. Get there and work hard."

Karson Sharar Ready to Embrace Dirty Work

Sep 19, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) passes the ball during the first half as Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Karson Sharar (43) defends at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Sharar, a sixth-round linebacker out of Iowa, probably won't see playing time right away on defense.

That means special teams is something Sharar will again have to do after logging nearly 600 snaps on special teams in college.

He's ready to eat in that phase.

“I think special teams is a really big part of the game. We know we can go out there and make a game-changing play and just compete at that very high level," he told reporters.

"Just try to make a play for the team. I think that you contribute in any way you can and just going out there bringing the energy and being ready to go. (To) be able to change the game at any moment, I think is a crucial point in the game.”

Jayden Williams' Versatility

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels offensive lineman Jayden Williams (50) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Williams, the team's final draft pick in the seventh round, played both sides of the line for Ole Miss.

Especially as a late-round pick, Williams' versatility could be key in helping him make a roster.

He says when the Rebels asked him to switch to right tackle, it helped challenge him.

“I think it allowed me to reinvent myself as a player a little bit because they asked me to move for the benefit of the team and I was willing to do it. I took it as a challenge because I’ve never played (on the) right side and (it was) something new (so) I learned new things to be a different player compared to what I was on the left because the left was so natural," said Williams.

"I was a tight end in high school, and then they moved me to left tackle, so that’s just the natural thing, but I actually felt like I had to learn to play (on the) right (side). I just took it as a challenge to get better and help the team the best way that I could at Ole Miss.”