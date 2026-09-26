Cardinals' Silence Speaks Volumes Ahead of 49ers Matchup

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals didn't make any practice squad elevations on Saturday ahead of their Week 3 test against the San Francisco 49ers, signaling some confidence in a pair of injured players suiting up at Levi's Stadium on Sunday.

Roy Lopez (groin) and Max Melton (toe) both were officially labeled questionable by the Cardinals on Friday. Lopez practiced just one (Friday) while Melton participated Thursday and Friday.

NFL teams are allowed to make up to two practice sqaud elevations the day before a game, which are typically used to supplement injured bodies. This is the second straight week Arizona's opted not to make any elevations, which is a good sign for both Lopez and Melton's status ahead of tomorrow's 1:05 PM PST kickoff.

Lopez has been one of Arizona's top interior players to start 2026 while Melton's presence will be much needed after Will Johnson was essentially ruled out for the season with a neck injury.

The Cardinals are set to gain back Garrett Williams after the starting cornerback was cleared off this week's injury report, which sets him up for his 2026 debut.

"He's a pro. He shows up, asks the right questions in the meetings, and obviously being out he's probably watched more film than just about any guy that's playing the game," Cardinals CB coach Zac Etheridge said of Williams.

"Preparing himself every single day. Just his knowledge and the way he goes out there. Seeing him step right in and not missing a beat."

The 49ers, meanwhile elevated two defensive tackles in Kevin Givens and Sebastian Valdez as Nick Bosa and James Thompson were previously ruled out. That could be a positive sign for Mike Evans, who is questionable with a hip injury.

Regardless of who is on the defensive front for San Francisco, Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur made sure to highlight San Francisco's talented linebacker duo of Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw:

“They’re extremely talented. Their play style is elite. They play well off each other. That’s like that camaraderie and the connection that those guys have from playing (together for) so many years," he said.

"It dates back to obviously drafting Fred and the development of Fred through that organization, bringing in a guy like (former 49ers LB) Kwon Alexander. Then when Kwon left, Dre really picked up right where Kwon left (off) and it’s been arguably the best tandem in football for some time. He went away for a year and (then) was getting back last year.

"A lot of respect for those two as players. If you guys saw the way they practiced, you’d have a lot of respect for them as well.”