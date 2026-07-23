Cardinals TE Calls It a Career After Devastating Neck Injury

On the same day the Arizona Cardinals reported for training camp, tight end and special-teamer Travis Vokolek was not a part of the group.

Vokolek, 28, announced on both his personal Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter) that he’ll be medically retiring from the NFL following the neck injury he sustained during the Cardinals' Week 6 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

According to Vokolek, his retirement came on the recommendation of numerous doctors and neurologists.

“I am forever grateful to all my teammates, coaches, trainers, and others who have supported my family and I along the way,” Vokolek wrote.

“A sincere thank you to the Arizona Cardinals training staff for being first class with the care and support they provided my family and I with during this hard time.”

Despite the NFL’s change to the kickoff, adopting the UFL’s “dynamic kickoff” in 2024 to improve player safety and reduce injuries from the previous iteration, Vokolek was still left injured — slipping on the turf in a brief tussle with another Indianapolis special-teamer before Colts kicker Michael Bagley’s kickoff was called dead for a touchback.

Oct 12, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Travis Vokolek (81) leaves the field after injury during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vokolek was able to be cleared from the hospital before the Cardinals left Indianapolis and flew with the team back to Arizona.

Cardinals kicker Chad Ryland and fellow tight end Elijah Higgins gave their support in the comments on his Instagram post, along with his former Baltimore Ravens teammates, Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith.

The former Rutgers and Nebraska tight end signed with Baltimore as an undrafted free agent in 2023, before being signed by Arizona off the Ravens’ practice squad. He closes out his professional career with one start, appearing in eight games primarily as a special-teamer.

“I have attacked everyday of being a professional football player with passion, determination, and discipline,” Vokolek continued. “I can say that I truly left everything out on the field. Thank you for all of the love and support. Lastly, thank you football!”

The Cardinals move into 2026 with Trey McBride, Higgins, Tip Reiman and Teagan Quitoriano in the mix. Vokolek was expected to fill Reiman's shoes as a key in-line blocker for Arizona before his own injury.