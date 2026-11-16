4 Big Instant Reactions After Cardinals' Frustrating Loss vs Rams

In some ways, a new era started for the Arizona Cardinals; in some ways it did not.

Rookie quarterback Carson Beck notched his first start in a 34-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams — an unfortunate scoreline that is nothing new for Arizona.

4 big instant reactions:

Carson Beck was better than his numbers

Starting on a positive note, the rookie signal-caller finished his much-anticipated debut going 11-for-18 through the air for 108 yards and two interceptions. On paper, those numbers are pretty porous. However, this is one of those cases where the tape did not reflect the stats.

Starting with the interceptions, Beck's first pick was not his fault. It was a great pass to an open wideout that bounced off the receiver's hands and into the hands of Rams safety Kamren Kinchens. The second interception was a great catch by Rams linebacker Wesley Bailey while Beck was targeting Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier.

Sure, Beck could have looked to throw elsewhere. But Bailey made an amazing play, so it's hard to fault Beck that much.

Another reason Beck was better than his numbers? Many of his completions weren't simple dink and dunks. There is a time and place to go short in the NFL, but often, rookie quarterbacks avoid big plays and check the ball down. That wasn't the case, as Beck pushed the ball downfield more than Cardinals fans are used to, including a 31-yard strike (23 being air yards before the reception) to wideout Devin Duvernay.

Nov 15, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) looks to pass during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Did Beck look like the next Kurt Warner for Arizona? No, but there were still plenty of positives against a tough Rams defense.

Los Angeles's offensive gameplan was much better

With both teams going into this matchup with their star receivers out, it seemed like a big day for the tight ends. That was the case for the Rams, as Los Angeles tight ends Davis Allen and Tyler Higbee both caught touchdown passes against the Cardinals' defense.

Meanwhile, for Arizona, Trey McBride had only 37 yards and no touchdowns on the day. This was McBride's second-lowest receiving output of the season, with his lowest being 31 yards in Week 4.

Now, to be fair, I am not blaming McBride at all. However, this falls on the coaching staff. Head coach Mike LaFleur knew that the top Cardinals receiver, Michael Wilson, would be out for this game. Having McBride be so limited is a coaching error by LaFleur.

Nov 15, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals' defense was great.. until it wasn't

Arizona's defense started this game on a fantastic note. Through the first quarter and most of the second, the Cardinals defense looked like a Super Bowl-caliber unit. They held the Rams to field goals, stuffed the run, and intercepted Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

This all changed before the second half. The game looked like it would be a 10-3 lead for Los Angeles going into the half. However, after a Beck interception with 43 seconds left in the half, the Rams scored another touchdown to go up 17-3. The defense then spiraled from there.

In the second half, the Rams added another 17 points to reach 34 total. Stafford looked completely comfortable in the second half, which was the opposite of how he looked in the first half. While I had the Rams winning, it was unfortunate, given how bad their defense looked after such a promising start.

Nov 15, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Their needs to be change after this game

While another loss is to be expected with the number of injuries Arizona has, the lack of incomplete halves is a trend that needs to stop. In most games this season, it seems like the Cardinals are either bad, to the point of nothing working in either the first or second half.

While it is never fun to call for someone's job, the world of football is tough, and I think Arizona's coaches and front office have seen enough to move on from defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, especially after this bad defensive outing. Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is also not safe, and he could get let go, as the Cardinals offense put up back-to-back bad offensive games.

Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis speaks with the media during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, on July 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Overall, another ugly division loss, which is nothing new for Arizona. After the past two weeks of playing NFC West teams, they play an AFC West team next week as they travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs.