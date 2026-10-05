The honeymoon phase from Week 1 has officially ended. The Arizona Cardinals fall to 1-3, losing to the New York Giants, 36-24, on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

No doubt, it was a sloppy game for both—the Cardinals and Giants combined for six turnovers throughout the afternoon. The final turnover was the most costly: a game-sealing pick-six on the goal line that secured New York's win.

Here is the good, the bad, and the ugly from Arizona’s Week 4 matchup:

The Good: First Two Drives & Defensive Turnovers

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs with the ball against the New York Giants during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there is anything positive from this game, the Cardinals' opening script and second drive of the afternoon were impressive. Arizona's offensive line gave Jeremiyah Love and Tyler Allgeier the space to dart up for big gains on both drives. Allgeier's 22-yard touchdown run was the largest rush attempt of the game for either team.

Mavin Harrison Jr., the biggest story surrounding the Cardinals since the start of training camp, and now rumored to be shipped off at the trade deadline, got engaged early. Jacoby Brissett connected with Harrison Jr. for a 12-yard touchdown, his first of the season.

Against the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, Arizona's defense struggled to force turnover opportunities. New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston gave them plenty of opportunities, tossing two picks to Budda Baker and Denzel Burke.

The Cardinals' final two point-producing drives came off the interceptions - a field goal to close out the first half and a touchdown to open the second half.

In the fourth quarter, Mack Wilson Sr. forced the third New York turnover of the game, punching the ball out of Giants running back Najee Harris arms for a fumble.

The Bad: Defense Can't Stop Playmakers

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's a trend that's become a trait for the Cardinals' defense this year: the opposition's No. 1 receiver is going to have a career day. Giants receiver Malik Nabers set a season high with six receptions for 112 yards and scored his first touchdown of the season. New York used the "Kittle Experiment," targeting tight end Isaiah Likely 12 times for seven catches and 66 yards.

Nabers burned the Cardinals' secondary for three 20-plus-yard receptions. On third down, Arizona allowed Likely, Nabers, and Malachi Fields three 30-plus-yard explosive receptions. The longest third-down conversion came on Fields' 40-yard grab, converting 3rd-and-20 for New York.

After the Cardinals let the Giants convert the longest third down of the afternoon, the defense forced a critical third-and-out and held New York to a field-goal attempt. A holding call on Cardinals defensive tackle Dante Stills gave the Giants a fresh set of downs and the third-quarter lead after Harris scored a 2-yard rushing touchdown.

The Ugly: Jacoby Brissett Turnovers Cost Arizona

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) warms up before the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For now, Jacoby Brissett will be the Cardinals' starting quarterback, with head coach Mike LaFleur shutting down any post-game questions.

Still, Brissett did not have his best game, aside from an occasional throw to his favorite target, Michael Wilson, and two touchdown passes to open the game and the second half. Brissett's two second-quarter interceptions completely dampened the Cardinals' momentum that was built in the first 15 minutes.

On the Cardinals' final, potentially game-winning drive, Brissett went 5-for-11 in the air, and Arizona reached the goal line only because of a pass-interference call on New York. Arizona was stopped on all four passing attempts at the goal line, capped by a game-sealing pick-six on the final play.

The Cardinals quarterback closed out his worst performance of the season since Week 2 against Seattle, going 21-35 for 166 yards, two touchdowns, and a single-game career-high three interceptions.