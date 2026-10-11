Marvin Harrison Jr. Was in High Demand Before Cardinals-Texans Trade

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly traded wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Houston Texans, a deal that first was reported to be happening over the weekend before terms were revealed just as the Cardinals were kicking off their Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Harrison was packaged alongside a seventh-round pick to Houston in exchange for a second and sixth-round pick. All draft selections are for the 2027 NFL Draft, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

There were a number of teams floated as possibilities to land Harrison, and NFL insider Jordan Schultz says at least three other teams besides Houston were in on Harrison:

"Sources: The #Cardinals received serious inquiries on Marvin Harrison Jr. from at least three other teams, but the #Texans’ offer was the best," Schultz said on X.

Sources: The #Cardinals received serious inquiries on Marvin Harrison Jr. from at least three other teams, but the #Texans’ offer was the best.



Houston has had contact with Arizona for the last few weeks. https://t.co/gKJRQTfxVs pic.twitter.com/ca47qssj4S — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 11, 2026

Who those other teams were aren't exactly known at this time.

Whispers around the interwebs were the Las Vegas Raiders, Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs were eying the former No. 4 overall pick among others.

However, the asking price from Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort was pretty steep for most teams. Ossenfort reportedly was strong in his price for either a first-round pick or equivalent draft capital — which was Houston came closest to doing.

Arizona wasn't likely to get a better deal than Houston's offer, which reportedly featured a 2028 second-round pick before the Texans caved and shifted to it being in 2027.

The Cardinals made Harrison inactive for today's game in order to preserve his health, and it didn't take him long to change social media bios to reflect his new team.

And X account! (though he actually is not playing. C'mon, Elon) https://t.co/3eJKm4JsOw pic.twitter.com/kGJx62dcKG — Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) October 11, 2026