Cardinals Trade Marvin Harrison Jr. to Texans

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are now underway here at State Farm Stadium as Week 5 action begins, and Marvin Harrison Jr. isn't in uniform.

That's because he's been traded.

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting the Cardinals are sending a 2027 7th-round pick to the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2027 2nd-round pick and 2027 6th-round pick.

Trade: the Arizona Cardinals have agreed to trade WR Marvin Harrison Jr. and 2027 7th-round pick to the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2027 2nd-round pick and 2027 6th-round pick, per @rapsheet and me. pic.twitter.com/ziepfRIPr4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2026

Harrison was made inactive by the Cardinals today as trade rumors swirled around the former No. 4 overall pick. Reports emerged earlier this weekend Arizona would be moving him to a new team after a disappointing start, though we didn't gain any clarity until just now.

The Cardinals will surely be asked about Harrison following the game, though Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans confirmed to Texans reporters the team did land Harrison.

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro, a trade with the Cardinals and another team had already been agreed upon on Saturday night.

"The latest I have heard on Marvin Harrison Jr. The trade, it is done and agreed to in principle, could be completed as early as late tonight or first thing in the morning," he said.

Texans Were Always Believed to Be The Team

No immediate team was reported by any of the prominent NFL insiders who initially broke the news, which was a first given how massive the circumstances are.

However, Jeremy Fowler was first to say the Houston Texans are the team believed to be in the running.

"As of Saturday night, multiple execs gauging the overall trade market as well as an Arizona player source believe Harrison Jr. will be a Houston Texan," he posted.

The Texans defeated the Titans 26-3 today to get their first win of the season. Houston now adds to their receiving corps that's headlined by Nico Collins.

Why Are Cardinals Traded Marvin Harrison Jr.

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) on the field during warm ups prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harrison's in his third NFL season but has been unable to sustain any success in the desert. Harrison arrived with immediate expectations to transform Arizona's offense, though Harrison's only been productive in spurts while battling a mix of injuries, drops and mental lapses.

There was hope the Cardinals hiring new head coach Mike LaFleur would fix the relationship, though Harrison's logged just five receptions for 85 yards and one touchdown thus far, taking a major backseat to others in Arizona's offense.

A change is likely best for both sides, and now it appears to be all but official.