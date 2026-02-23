Analyst Highlights QB Draft Gem Cardinals Need to Watch

The Arizona Cardinals will be in search of a new quarterback option this offseason, if plans go accordingly.

The Cardinals are highly expected to shop and ultimately ship Kyler Murray elsewhere as 2026 approaches. While Jacoby Brissett is signed through this upcoming season, it's anybody's guess as to who will be Arizona's next passer of the future.

There's guesses ranging from Malik Willis to Derek Carr and seemingly everyone between, though when it comes to the NFL draft, the Cardinals could use one of their seven picks on supplemental help at the position.

While the jury is still out on Ty Simpson despite Arizona's reported interest, NFL Draft On SI's Justin Melo highlighted North Dakota State quarterback Cole Payton as a mid-round gem the Cardinals need to keep tabs on.

Cardinals Urged to Keep Tabs on Cole Payton

Justin Melo: "The Arizona Cardinals will enter the market for a quarterback this offseason if they trade or release with Kyler Murray. There isn't one worth taking with their third overall selection, so their attention should shift to a mid-round developmental option they can pair with a veteran acquisition. Cole Payton is a one-year starter, but he's a dual-threat quarterback who threw 16 touchdowns in 2025 and rushed for 13 more."

Payton was in the college ranks for five seasons and seems to provide Arizona's preferred quarterback size at a reported 6-3, 233 lbs.

The Cardinals, if they do target a quarterback in the draft, will likely look to Day 3 options similar to what they did with Clayton Tune a few years ago.

Payton recently participated in the Senior Bowl (a place where Arizona does do substantial scouting) as he took home MVP honors:

North Dakota State QB Cole Payton was the American team MVP at the Senior Bowl, seven weeks after surgery to put screws in his thumb. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/fRbaREBaRb — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 1, 2026

Small school quarterbacks always draw intrigue, though the variance of success against misses in at an already volitile position such as quarterback works against Payton.

For those interested, he is left handed as well.

Payton is ultimately shaping up to be a late-round flyer in this draft class, even though it's considered to be weaker compared to other years. Arizona has picks in all seven rounds, and if dominoes fall as expected, the Cardinals could be in the mix to add Payton to the mix.

