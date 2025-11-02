Cardinals' Biggest Draft Need Slowly Becoming Obvious
The Arizona Cardinals are slated to have their second half of the season begin when Monday Night Football gets underway, and slowly but surely we'll crawl our way to the end of the season.
It feels like just yesterday the Cardinals held playoff hopes entering 2025, and after a 2-0 start that looked like somewhat of a reality.
Yet their current five-game losing streak has plummeted those hopes while shooting the Cardinals into premium position for the 2026 NFL Draft.
While there's still half of a season to figure things out, Bleacher Report says the Cardinals' top need ahead of next offseason is quarterback.
QB Ranks as Cardinals' Current Top Draft Need
"It's time to have a conversation about Kyler Murray," wrote B/R.
"Murray and rookie Jaxson Dart are the only quarterbacks to make at least five starts and throw for less than 1,000 yards this season. Also, Pro Football Focus has the seven-year pro 17th out of 37 QBs in overall grade (72.1) and 19th in passing grade (69.5).
"Meanwhile, the Cardinals have lost five games in a row since beating the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers in Weeks 1 and 2, and head into the weekend with the ninth overall pick in the 2026 draft.
"If Arizona ends up drafting that high, taking a signal-caller should be on the table.
"The organization would take less than $1.5 million of additional salary-cap hit if it releases Murray pre-June 1 compared to if he remains on the roster, per Over The Cap. Additionally, the club could save about $5.75 million with a post-June 1 designation.
"With that, it's worth it for the Cardinals to begin looking at this year's quarterback class, starting at the top with Fernando Mendoza."
What's Going on With Kyler Murray?
Murray is currently questionable for Week 9 with a foot sprain that's kept him out of action for the last two weeks.
Though he's labeled as questionable, the Cardinals have already named Jacoby Brissett as the starter in Dallas.
2025 was supposed to be a big season for Murray, though the Cardinals' franchise passer hasn't quite fulfilled expectations.
As a result, noise around Murray with the trade deadline just days away has grown loud. While dealing the former No. 1 pick isn't reasonable at this point in time, his status with the Cardinals after 2025 is fair subject.
Should current trends continue, the Cardinals obviously should be contenders to take a quarterback next offseason.