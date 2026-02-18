Cardinals Could Let Injury-Riddled DL Walk

Our Arizona Cardinals free agency preview continues today with veteran defensive lineman L.J. Collier, who entered the league as a first-round pick back in 2019 but has failed to live up to the billing.

The Cardinals have an easy decision to make on Collier — or do they?

Cardinals Stay or Go: L.J. Collier

Collier has been with Arizona since 2023 and unfortunately has continued a trend of largely being unavailable due to health.

In his three seasons in the desert, he's played 17 games just once while 2023 (1) and 2025 (4) saw him play minimal action due to respective biceps and knee injuries.

In the full season Collier played in 2024, he tallied 3.5 sacks to pair with 29 tackles and two passes defensed.

Collier hasn't been a nuisance in terms of salary, as his three one-year contracts have totaled $5.4 million with three million coming just this past year.

He's just 30-years-old, though Collier's role is clear within an Arizona defensive line room that has continually poured premier capital (whether it be the draft or free agency) into the position. When healthy, he's a fine rotational piece — though the best ability is availability and Collier unfortunately hasn't provided that.

The Cardinals will likely look to once again fill gaps in the trenches, and the ultimate question for Arizona is if they're simply wanting a fresh start from Collier.

What could potentially help his chances is the return of defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, who has been in Arizona the last three years with Collier. Rallis is familiar with the veteran, and three different contracts suggests the Cardinals aren't exactly low on the former Seattle Seahawks defender.

However, former Cardinals DL coach Winston DeLattiboudere III is no longer with the team. Arizona's yet to hire a new defensive line coach ahead of 2026.

Other players under contract for Arizona across the defensive line are Dante Stills, Darius Robinson, Zach Carter, Walter Nolen and Dalvin Tomlinson. Jones, Campbell and P.J. Mustipher are set to hit free agency this offseason.

That's a group with potential, and perhaps more than anything, the Cardinals just might value a veteran voice such as Collier.

Prediction: The Cardinals opt for a change-up at the position and let Collier walk.