Cardinals Set to Interview Chiefs OC Matt Nagy

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are set to interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero.

Nagy is now set to interview with Tennessee and Las Vegas on Thursday and Arizona on Friday. A busy week. pic.twitter.com/RghKOTYoqn — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 7, 2026

Nagy is just one of many Cardinals coaching candidates the organization is aiming for after firing head coach Jonathan Gannon.

Robert Saleh, Vance Joseph, Klint Kubiak, Thomas Brown, Anthony Weaver and Raheem Morris are also in contention.

Nagy previously has head coaching experience with the Chicago Bears from 2018-21, which has been his only stop outside of Kansas City since 2013. He's held roles such as quarterbacks coach, offensive coordinator and senior assistant under Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

“Yeah, phenomenal,” Reid previously said of Nagy. “I mean, we were on a record pace for a bit, as far as statistically. So, he does a nice job there. He deserves to be a head football coach in this league, so that's exciting for him.”

The Cardinals may be looking for both an experienced coach with an offensive background, which was the opposite of Gannon's resume after he was hired in 2023.

Arizona has plenty of questions to sort through offensively, most notably the status of veteran quarterback Kyler Murray.

What Cardinals Want Out of Next Head Coach

"First and foremost, we're looking for a strong leader. Being a head coach in the NFL is a difficult job, and there's 31 other teams that are trying to do the same thing that we're doing," Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort said.

"And so a lot goes into that. There's being a strong leader, it's creating accountability and dependability in the locker room, it's creating advantages on the field, putting our players in a position to be successful.

"It's developing young players. It's helping them take that next step. We get players out of college, and we have to get them better. And so there's a lot that falls under the umbrella of a head coach, and so we're focused on finding a coach that can help us achieve those goals."

Time will tell if Nagy fits that mold, though Arizona clearly thinks highly enough of him to bring him in for a conversation later this week.