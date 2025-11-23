Jaguars vs Cardinals: How to Watch, Listen and Stream Live
Welcome to Week 12 action as the Arizona Cardinals play host to the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium.
Despite both teams suffering from injuries, today's matchup will provide clarity for either side and their respective playoff hunt.
The 6-4 Jaguars will improve to nearly 80% playoff odds with a win today while the 3-7 Cardinals are simply hoping to avoid early postseason elimination by crawling out of the league's basement.
Whether you're in Arizona, Jacksonville or elsewhere - here's how you can view the game:
How to Watch, Listen and Stream Cardinals vs Jaguars
CBS carries today's broadcast with Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta in the booth for the call.
Markets who will see this game on television are: Arizona, Jacksonville, Southeast Georgia, Nashville, Detroit and Green Bay.
If you're in market you can stream on NFL+, but that's only on mobile devices such as phone, tablet or laptop. This should also be available on Paramount+ or NFL Sunday Ticket.
Locally in Arizona you can listen to the broadcast on Arizona Sports' 98.7 FM with Dave Pasch (play-by-play), A.Q. Shipley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline) on the call.
For the Spanish radio broadcast, tune into Fuego 106.7 FM with Luis Hernandez (play-by-play) and Irving Villanueva (analyst) on the call.
In Jacksonville, stations such as 92.5 FM and 99.9 FM with Frank Frangie (play-by-play), Jeff Lageman (analyst) and Bucky Brooks (Sideline Reporter) carry the game.
More Cardinals vs Jaguars Content
The Cardinals and Jaguars both have some notable names missing this week, as both sides ruled out some massive playerson their injury report.
Players such as Marvin Harrison Jr., Brian Thomas Jr., and Travon Walker were ruled out - you can catch the full list here.
If you're into the world of prop bets, there's five expert picks we really liked entering today with guys such as Trey McBride and Trevor Lawrence headlining that list.
With Jacksonville expected to win, the Cardinals again find themselves as underdogs - though a win isn't unrealistic for Arizona. Here's their three keys to victory.
Best Quote of the Week
Cardinals starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett on why he celebrates the little wins:
“I think this league's hard. I think playing in the NFL is hard. Having success in NFL is hard. Getting able to put a helmet on is hard, and the one time you get to celebrate the good, celebrate it. One time you get to line in the huddle with the guys, celebrate it.
"There's a lot of people that want to be in this position and you can't take that for granted based on the noise from the outside of, ‘Oh, you've lost this many games and you suck, and you can't do this right’. Well, I'm still doing it. I still get to walk through the building.
"I think I've been fortunate to be in this league for 10 years. You see a lot of things come and go, and when it's gone it's gone. I’ve got a lot of friends who I started in this league with and they're texting me in the middle of the game and it's like, yeah, I'm still in it. I can't look at my phone right now. I'm still in it.
"You realize that and it's not because they want to talk to me. It's because they want to be in it. They want to do it. They want to be able to suit up again. They want to be able to hit somebody again and things of that nature. I think the most important part is having the gratitude to say you know what, whatever the case may be, I'm going to still enjoy something in this thing that I'm doing.
"Because if not, you might as well stop because this sh-- is going to get harder. The older you get in it, it gets harder. The more you lose, it gets harder. The more noise you hear, it gets harder. The one thing that you can kind of keep out is when you get in the huddle and when you walk in the building.”