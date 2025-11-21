Cardinals, Jaguars Rule Out Massive Names Ahead of Week 12
The Arizona Cardinals have officially ruled out five players ahead of their Week 12 meeting against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
All of Trey Benson (knee), Baron Browning (concussion), Emari Demercado (ankle), Marvin Harrison Jr. (illness) and Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ankle) will miss this week.
Benson recently had his return from IR window opened - so his presence wasn't counted on immediately. Browning, Harrison and Taylor-Demerson will miss a second straight game with injuries while Demercado exited Week 11 action and did not return.
READ: Kyler Murray Spotted at Cardinals Practice
Six more Cardinals are questionable in Kelvin Beachum (groin), Hayden Conner (knee), Will Hernandez (knee), Will Johnson (back/hip), Darius Robinson (groin) and Garrett Williams (hip).
Johnson and Conner were the only players out of their group to have not played last week. Hernandez, Beachum and Williams all played but exited early due to injury.
Bam Knight was removed off the injury report and will play on Saturday.
As for Jacksonville, Brian Thomas Jr. and Travon Walker headline the list of Jaguars players out ahead of Sunday, providing Arizona with a boost at State Farm Stadium. Yassir Abdullah, Anton Harrison and Hunter Long are also out.
READ: Cardinals Starting Tackle Placed on IR
Questionable for Jacksonville are Jarrian Jones, Jourdan Lewis and Brenton Strange.
Names such as Arik Armstead, Travis Etienne, Dennis Gardeck, Patrick Mekari and Bhayshul Tuten were removed from the report and are good to go on Sunday.
Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon knows exactly the challenge the 6-4 Jaguars present heading into Week 12:
“They played really well really from start to finish—all three phases. They've got a really good fourth down crew. It’s a big-time challenge for us. Obviously, the quarterback’s playing extremely well. They can run it and then they throw it all over the yard," Gannon told reporters.
"Defensively, they’re top three in takeaways in the NFL. Huge piece to why they're at where they're at. They've got rushers, they've got good coverage players. I think (Jaguars Defensive Coordinator) Anthony Campanile does a really good job as their DC. They're playing well, there's no doubt. Big time challenge.”
READ: Cardinals Legend Defends Jonathan Gannon
The Cardinals will run into a tough Jaguars team that is second in takeaways and run defense, which only complicates their plans ahead of Sunday with little firepower coming out of the backfield.
But even amid their current losing streak, Gannon says the locker room is sticking together.
“Very. Very. They do a good job though of what's needed (and) what I'm expecting. (There are) two forms of that: lead by example, bring people with you and then also hold people accountable. We don't have bad dudes in that locker room, so they're ready to go practice today.”