Star Cardinals CB Forced Out vs 49ers With Shin Injury
ARIZONA -- The injury woes for the Arizona Cardinals continue.
In Week 11's game against the San Francisco 49ers, Garrett Williams went down with a shin injury, rolling in pain immediately after hitting the ground with 11:08 left in the third quarter.
He is officially questionable to return.
After spending some time with the medical staff, he got up under his own power and went straight to the locker room.
Denzel Burke has taken his place on the field.
Williams, who spent weeks on injured reserve with a knee injury, is Arizona's best cornerback thanks to his ability to play multiple positions on the field at a high level - though he's highly regarded as one of the best slot corners in the league.
Injuries have piled up for the Cardinals this season, especially in the cornerbacks room where names such as Sean Murphy-Bunting and Starling Thomas were injured before the season even started.
This week, star rookie Will Johnson was ruled out as he also struggles with health.
“I think guys have done a good job when they have went in. I really do. As you keep playing more and more and more, you need to get better, make less mistakes, get better and improve," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said on guys stepping up with injuries.
"That's why I always say, ‘The best form of learning comes from game reps.’ Well, a lot of guys are getting game reps right now so let's see you improve.”
Williams is an essential part to Arizona's defense, as his absence was a massive part of the Cardinals' five-game losing streak - where all games were lost by less than a combined 16 points.
“That's why you talk about it. It's huge because if you're getting thrust into another role, it's really on the coaches and the players to be ready for that role when it becomes available," Gannon continued.
"If you are just staying the same, whether your role changes Week 1 or now (in) whatever week we're in, you better be ready. It's the coaches’ job to make sure that they're ready to go. We have to make sure that we're putting them in good spots, make sure that we accentuate their skill sets and don't put them in bad spots as much as we can as it relates to the unit.”
The Cardinals currently trail San Francisco in the third quarter.