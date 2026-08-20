NFL Top 100: Trey McBride Earns Rave Reviews From His NFL Peers
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ARIZONA — Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride was shown some massive respect from his peers.
McBride appeared at No. 13 on this year's NFL Top 100 list, a ranking voted on by players themselves.
McBride jumped 52 spots from 65 last season to 13 this year after one of the best seasons ever for a tight end, reeling in 126 receptions for 1,239 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Everything Opponents Said About Trey McBride
Rams safety Quentin Lake: "One of the bigger s--- talkers in the NFL, and he's going to let you hear about it. Can block, run routes, is looking for blood on the sideline. Can go outside and catch a fade ball or a slant in the red zone.
Rams coach Sean McVay: "You talk so much s--- don't you? It's respect."
Panthers linebacker Devin Lloyd: "He's a focal point in their pass game. Somebody who can make all the catches.
Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox: "Trey McBride is definitely a dog. The ball comes his way a lot and he makes a lot of plays. This dude's the real deal. He's pretty much like a receiver."
Saints safety Jonas Sanker: He's a competitor. He's a dog.
Texans tight end Dalton Schultz: "Dude, he's a dog. It's really hard going against our defense. Like, I know it's a pain in the ass. He had like 12 for 100-something, two touchdowns, he was shredding them.
Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon: "I like McBride. He's a hell of a football player. Low center of gravity. Strong.
Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter: "Playing bully ball. That's hard to do against us.
Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen: Trey is the tip of the spear over there, man. You hit him with a big hit and he's gonna get up and flex. He's gonna show his toughness. He's a great competitor.
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McBride hopes to be even better entering this coming season.
"There are still a lot of things I can be better at. I'm not as good as I want to be," McBride told reporters in training camp.
"You are always striving to be a better player, whether it's with little things, taking care of your body, whatever it is."
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Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!Follow DonnieDruin