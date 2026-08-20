NFL Top 100: Trey McBride Earns Rave Reviews From His NFL Peers

ARIZONA — Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride was shown some massive respect from his peers.

McBride appeared at No. 13 on this year's NFL Top 100 list, a ranking voted on by players themselves.

McBride jumped 52 spots from 65 last season to 13 this year after one of the best seasons ever for a tight end, reeling in 126 receptions for 1,239 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Everything Opponents Said About Trey McBride

Rams safety Quentin Lake: "One of the bigger s--- talkers in the NFL, and he's going to let you hear about it. Can block, run routes, is looking for blood on the sideline. Can go outside and catch a fade ball or a slant in the red zone.

Rams coach Sean McVay: "You talk so much s--- don't you? It's respect."

Panthers linebacker Devin Lloyd: "He's a focal point in their pass game. Somebody who can make all the catches.

Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox: "Trey McBride is definitely a dog. The ball comes his way a lot and he makes a lot of plays. This dude's the real deal. He's pretty much like a receiver."

Saints safety Jonas Sanker: He's a competitor. He's a dog.

Texans tight end Dalton Schultz: "Dude, he's a dog. It's really hard going against our defense. Like, I know it's a pain in the ass. He had like 12 for 100-something, two touchdowns, he was shredding them.

Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon: "I like McBride. He's a hell of a football player. Low center of gravity. Strong.

Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter: "Playing bully ball. That's hard to do against us.

Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen: Trey is the tip of the spear over there, man. You hit him with a big hit and he's gonna get up and flex. He's gonna show his toughness. He's a great competitor.

Full clip:

No. 13 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2026…@AZCardinals TE Trey McBride! @NFLFilms pic.twitter.com/jVzIelLEct — NFL (@NFL) August 20, 2026

McBride hopes to be even better entering this coming season.

"There are still a lot of things I can be better at. I'm not as good as I want to be," McBride told reporters in training camp.

"You are always striving to be a better player, whether it's with little things, taking care of your body, whatever it is."