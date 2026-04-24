The Player the Cardinals Most Likely Will Draft at Pick 34

TEMPE — It's nearly time for the Arizona Cardinals to be on the clock once again, and their next pick feels much more open than last night's.

The overwhelming feeling was Jeremiyah Love would be a Cardinal when the team eventually was on the clock. Despite persistent trade rumors of Arizona general manager Monti Ossenfort looking for a move down the draft order, the Cardinals ultimately didn't move and took Love at No. 3.

What the No. 34 pick looks like for Arizona is a bigger question mark, as a plethora of players and positions are a possibility while trade rumors once again float around the desert.

SI.com's Albert Breer has one player in mind: Texas A&M OL Chase Bisontis.

"So Arizona could address the line here, and maybe take Bisontis. But if right tackle is the focus for them, the next one, maybe Northwestern’s Caleb Tiernan, would be a bit of a reach at 34," he said.

The Cardinals, after failing to do so in the first round, absolutely must make the offensive line a priority tonight for rounds two and three.

Bisontis is a strong and powerful body-mover that is considered to have that coveted "nasty" streak offensive line coaches would love to work with. Bisontis played right tackle earlier in his career at Texas A&M but transitioned inside to guard for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Arizona just signed starter Isaac Seumalo to start at left guard, and Bisontis' selection would likely see him as the leader in the clubhouse to start on the right side, dethroning prior starter Isaiah Adams.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler had him graded as the second best guard in the draft.

"Bisontis is a burly, sawed-off blocker with the body quickness and core strength to get the upper-hand in all phases. He projects as an eventual NFL starter and has traits that will speak to both zone and power schemes," said Brugler.

The first round of the draft saw nine offensive lineman taken, really putting a dent into Arizona's hopes of landing a capable tackle entering the second round.

Breer also said watch for another name, specifically at tackle, for the Cardinals:

"But if right tackle is the focus for them, the next one, maybe Northwestern’s Caleb Tiernan, would be a bit of a reach at 34," he wrote.

Bisontis did not take a Top 30 visit with the Cardinals, though Tiernan did.