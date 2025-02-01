2025 Chargers mock draft: 7-round projections for Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Chargers feel like an almost unpredictable element of the 2025 NFL draft.
While there are obvious holes to fix on offense, Khalil Mack’s trip to free agency and other upgradeable spots on defense make it hard to project with confidence what Jim Harbaugh, Joe Hortiz, and Co. will do.
Using the mock draft machine from Pro Football Network, here’s a look at a fresh seven-round mock draft to start the month.
Round 1, No. 22: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
No top tight end on the board, with the Broncons stealing Michigan guy Colston Loveland two picks before this. So, the Chargers go for one of the top wideouts in the draft, getting an explosive weapon who will pair with Ladd McConkey incredibly well.
Round 2, No. 55: Harold Fannin Jr., TE Bowling Green
Provided the Chargers don’t go big on the area in free agency, Fannin in the second round is an interestin get. His frame is a little unorthodox, but his yards-after-catch ability would work very well in the current offense.
Round 3, No. 86: Omarr Norman-Lott, DT Tennessee
Poona Ford is one of the breakout defenders who could leave this offseason. The Chargers need depth with starting potential and find it here with an explosive, 335-pound prospect.
Round 4, No. 124: Jordan Burch, EDGE Oregon
No matter what happens with Mack and Joey Bosa, the Chargers need to add more depth. Burch is a near-300-pound pass-rusher who can add serious versatility to the front.
Round 5, No. 159 Jake Majors, OC Texas
Bradley Bozeman might be back as a stopgap again, but the Chargers desperately need more developmental depth that could one day upgrade the interior of the offensive line.
Round 5, No. 177: Bryce Anderson, S Texas A&M
Safety rotated through a ton of names last year and needs help. Anderson provides it as a guy who can, at worst, have a special teams impact right away.
Round 6, No. 183: Antwuan Powell-Ryland, EDGE Virginia Tech
No such thing as too many good pass-rushers these days and Powell-Ryland could quickly become a draft riser who won’t fall this far.
Round 6, No. 215: Jack Kiser, LB Notre Dame
We haven’t arrived to life after Denzel Perryman just yet, but the need will open up soon. Kiser is experienced and comes from a big program.
Round 7, No. 220: Joshua Gray, OG Oregon State
More developmental for the interior of the offensive line.
Round 7, No. 253: Donovan Edwards, RB Michigan
Finally, a Michigan man. J.K. Dobbins could return, but the Chargers shouldn’t mind giving Kimani Vidal more competition.
