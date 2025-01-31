Los Angeles Chargers make colossal mistake in 2024 NFL re-draft
The Jim Harbaugh era has gotten off to a bang for the Los Angeles Chargers. The team clinched a postseason berth after an 11-6 season in year one under Harbaugh.
It may sound cliche, but rebuilding a team starts with making the right picks in the draft. For the Chargers, the 2024 NFL draft was a homerun.
The selections made by the Chargers were headlined by significant rookie seasons from first-round pick Joe Alt and second-round pick Ladd McConkey.
But what if the Chargers went in a different direction with their first-round selection? Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report recently created a re-draft of the 2024 class.
Chargers fans look away, Davenport feels that another player may have been a better fit for the franchise.
Here's an excerpt of what Davenport had to say on the Chargers re-drafting and taking Jared Verse:
"This was a tough call. It's hard to find much to argue with where the Alt selection was concerned—the 6'9" 322-pounder stepped in from Day 1 at right tackle for a Chargers team who made the playoffs and was a solid starter,
But the Los Angeles Rams were a playoff team as well—in large part due to the pop that Jared Verse provided the Rams defense off the edge,
Verse only recorded 4.5 sacks in the regular season, but he surpassed 65 total tackles, logged 18 QB hits and 33 pressures on the way to being named to the Pro Bowl. He'll likely add Defensive Rookie of the Year honors soon enough."
Verse did have a dominating rookie season. However, it would be hard to see this Chargers team having the same success without an anchor on their offensive line.
