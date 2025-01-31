NFC teams are serious threat to steal Khalil Mack from Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers will not be alone in having to make tough decisions this offseason when it comes to the structure of the 2025 roster.
There's plenty of talent that will be free agents, including decorated edge rusher Khalil Mack. Mack's talent will be sought after by meaningful teams this offseason.
MORE: Could Chargers acquire Cowboys' Micah Parsons in blockbuster trade?
However, who will be the biggest threat to obtain the services of Mack over the Chargers? ESPN's Jeremy Fowler has two NFC teams in mind.
In ESPN's recent unveiling of the Top 50 free agents heading into the 2025 offseason, Mack ranked seventh overall.
Fowler had this to say on Mack's future:
"The sense is Los Angeles will make efforts to re-sign Mack, who will play in 2025 after he said he needed to take time to mull his future following the season. The Chargers believe he embodies the spirit of the team's toughness."
Also, according to Fowler, don't be surprised to see the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons in the Mack sweepstakes.
Mack's 2024 campaign was not the season that is expected from the future Hall of Famer. However, in the right situation, Mack can still be a dominant force.
The Chargers have some luxury with cap space this offseason. So, if the franchise feels that Mack's return is a must, a bidding war will never become a problem.
However, how much are you willing to spend on an aging edge rusher who didn't have the best 2024 season?
Thankfully, I don't get paid to make those decisions.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Jim Harbaugh accused of being ‘fraud’ by ESPN analyst
Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh randomly blasted by college coach
Bradley Bozeman free agency market value: Should Chargers re-sign OL?
Former Los Angeles Chargers coach lands with Carolina Panthers
Los Angeles Chargers oddly ripped for seemingly sound decision