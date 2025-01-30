Jim Harbaugh accused of being ‘fraud’ by ESPN analyst
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is currently minding his own business this offseason – with business being another dramatic roster overhaul around Justin Herbert after a playoff berth in Year 1.
Elsewhere at the college level, though, that Michigan Wolverines sign-stealing scandal keeps dragging up his name.
It started with Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports reporting that, effectively, the Wolverines are ready for a long battle with the NCAA over the allegations. Then, Illinois head football coach Bret Bielema, of all people, took a serious shot at Harbaugh on social media, of all places.
And now we’ve looped to ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum capitalizing on the drama, too,
"He is right," Finebaum said on his show, per Nick Schultz of on3. "Harbaugh is just a disingenuous fraud about all things he used to say. He didn't want to face the music. By the way, Michigan didn't really want him to stay."
If nothing else, Finebaum going this route in public makes sense, whereas it’s a little weird for a head coach of a major program like Bielema to get down in the dirt.
Unfortunately for Charges fans, Harbaugh’s name isn’t going to stop coming up anytime soon now that his Wolverines are getting into the legal mud due to the allegations. Given how slow those types of things proceed – and how fast social media is these days – this could be a daily thing in the background of the entire Chargers offseason.
