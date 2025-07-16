3 emerging Chargers stars you should watch like a hawk in training camp
The Los Angeles Chargers are the first team to open up training camp, which is not too surprising given the fact that Jim Harbaugh is their head coach.
While this is obviously an important period for every club in the NFL, the Chargers will especially need to evaluate their potential in camp given the fact that they will be relying on so many young players heading into 2025.
Here is a list of five Los Angeles players to monitor very closely this summer.
KeAndre Lambert-Smith, WR
The Chargers selected a pair of wide receivers in the NFL draft. They took Tre Harris in the second round and then circled back to nab KeAndre Lambert-Smith in Round 5.
Harris is expected by many to step in as LA's No. 2 receiver behind Ladd McConkey in 2025, but what about Lambert-Smith, who caught 50 passes for 981 yards and eight touchdowns at Auburn last season?
Los Angeles likes Lambert-Smith's explosiveness, which was on full display in 2024 when he averaged a hefty 19.6 yards per catch. The Chargers absolutely need a deep threat, so perhaps the 6-foot-1 rookie can provide that for them, especially with Mike Williams on the PUP list.
There is no guarantee that Lambert-Smith will earn significant playing time during his rookie campaign, but he can certainly make his case with a strong training camp and preseason.
Raheim Sanders, RB
The Chargers signed Najee Harris in free agency and selected Omarion Hampton in the first round of the draft, but then they snatched up Raheim Sanders as an undrafted free agent.
That was definitely a significant move for Los Angeles considering that Sanders racked up 881 yards and 11 touchdowns at South Carolina in 2024 and is a few years removed from leading the SEC with 1,443 yards at Arkansas.
There exists a world in which Sanders could carve out a huge role this coming fall, especially with Harbaugh tending to favor run-heavy offenses. Plus, Sanders has shown tantalizing potential as a receiver out of the backfield.
Sanders is one of the few undrafted rookies around the league who seems to be almost a lock to make an NFL roster, and he could cement himself as a key cog in the Bolts' rushing attack with an eye-opening showing over the next month.
Oronde Gadsden II, TE
That brings us to my personal favorite Chargers draft pick: Oronde Gadsden II.
Los Angeles' veteran tight ends, Will Dissly and Tyler Conklin, aren't exactly too exciting. Gadsden, on the other hand, definitely is, having hauled in 73 receptions for 934 yards and seven touchdowns at Syracuse last season.
At 6-foot-5 and around 240 pounds, Gadsden has the body — and the athleticism — of a very large wide receiver rather than a tight end, and it should be very interesting to see how he works with Justin Herbert.
Gadsden has the potential to develop into a major weapon for Herbert right off the bat, especially considering how there isn't much in front of him at his position.
The 22-year-old impressed during minicamp, so it would not be the least bit shocking to emerge as a budding star in training camp.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers rookie receiver Tre Harris reportedly the first official 2nd-round holdout
Chargers news: Rookie holdout drama, cut candidates, trade odds and more
Chargers' late-round pick nominated as 'surprise' breakout rookie in 2025
Ashton Jeanty tops Chargers' Omarion Hampton on breakout season list
Los Angeles Chargers bit again by Tom Telesco with rival Raiders