Chargers' late-round pick nominated as 'surprise' breakout rookie in 2025
Throughout the offseason, the Los Angeles Chargers were linked to one tight end after another.
In free agency, it was Evan Engram, who ended up signing with the Denver Broncos. Then, it was Colston Loveland, Jim Harbaugh's tight end at Michigan, who was linked to L.A. throughout the draft process. Harbaugh never had a chance at a reunion, however, as the Chicago Bears took Loveland at No. 10 overall.
MORE: How Browns, Texans ruined it for Chargers with rookie Tre Harris
That means the Chargers will head into the 2025 season with Will Dissly and Tyler Conklin battling for the No. 1 spot. While both are slightly underrated, neither is enough of a threat in the passing game to keep fifth-round pick Oronde Gadsden II on the sidelines.
That's why Gavino Borquez of Chargers Wire believes Gadsden could be a surprise "rookie to watch" this season.
"The Chargers traded up for and selected Gadsden in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft. Gadsden joins a tight end room that features veterans Will Dissly and Tyler Conklin. Gadsden was taken to provide a spark in the passing game, especially down the seam and in the red zone. The former Syracuse product impressed in spring practices. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman expressed confidence in his ability, stating that he expects him to 'ascend quickly'." — Borquez, Chargers Wire
Los Angeles could use a spark in the passing game, especially without a prototypical No. 1 wide receiver on the depth chart. Gadsden can't fill all the holes in the passing game, but if he can give them a spark, it would provide some much-needed support for Justin Herbert.
