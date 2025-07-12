Chargers rookie receiver Tre Harris reportedly the first official 2nd-round holdout
The Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions are scheduled to play one another in the annual Hall of Fame Game.
With that showdown taking place on July 31, the Chargers have an early training camp, with rookies scheduled to arrive on Saturday. The main question regarding that deadline was whether Tre Harris would report.
MORE: Chargers should pursue the reunion that no fan seems to want
Harris is one of 30 second-round picks who has yet to sign his rookie deal, but he did participate in OTAs, meaning there was some hope he would still be at camp. According to Ian Rapoport, that's not the case as Harris is officially the first holdout of the offseason.
To date, the only second-round picks to have signed their deals are Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger and Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins. Both received fully guaranteed contracts, which remains the sticking point for Harris and the remainder of the picks from that round.
Los Angeles should be eager to get Harris to camp since they need help at the position, but there's no telling which side will blink first.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers player shares story about Justin Herbert's wild antics at recent dinner
Former Chargers star already named trade candidate with new team
Chargers' 'secret superstar' will leave you scratching your head
Chargers' Derwin James catches some weird shade from anonymous NFL personnel
Chargers' biggest weakness on full display in NFL executive, coach, scout poll