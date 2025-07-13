Chargers news: Rookie holdout drama, cut candidates, trade odds and more
Los Angeles Chargers news is about to pick up.
Chargers rookies reported to training camp over the weekend, with the rest of the roster arriving over the next handful of days before things really get rolling.
All that, of course, leads to the Chargers’ first preseason game on July 31.
Between now and then, expect to see plenty on rookie contract holdouts, cut candidates and even the idea of trades for the Chargers.
Tre Harris Contract Holdout
The contract holdout for second-round pick Tre Harris is officially a go. Not only is Harris the first rookie holdout, he’s doing it because the Browns and Texans ruined it for the Chargers and rest of the NFL.
RELATED: Chargers coach makes it obvious that one WR is on borrowed time
Chargers Trades Incoming?
Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz and head coach Jim Harbaugh got active with trades last year during training camp and the preseason. With so many needs, are we about to see that again?
Chargers Cut Candidates
Certain Chargers players already feel like they’re on the cutting block, especially at those super-competitive positions with lots of depth. This one sticks out, though, especially after some comments from coaches.
RELATED: Chargers’ Tre Harris contract saga continues as rookies report to training camp
Chargers Free Agent Target?
Fans might not want to hear it, but the Chargers could really use more depth at a key spot. That could mean going after a reunion with a former big name who remains on the open market.
Chargers Training Camp Preview (By Looking at Last Year)
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, family visit President Trump at White House
Chargers' offensive additions named 'biggest reason for optimism' in 2025
Chargers training camp starts, meaning watch out for surprise trades, roster moves
Chargers 2025 training camp position preview: Rashawn Slater and the OL
Los Angeles Chargers player rips certain teammates for not showering