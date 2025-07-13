Ashton Jeanty tops Chargers' Omarion Hampton on breakout season list
There were two running backs taken in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. Both ended up landing in the AFC West. Heisman finalist Ashton Jeanty was the first ballcarrier taken off the board, going No.6 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders. The second was Omarion Hampton being taken by the Los Angeles Chargers with the No.22 overall pick.
These two picks alone could make the AFC West division even tougher than it already is, as Jeanty and Hampton are premier backs that could take over games at any given moment. Jeanty has received most of, if not all, the offseason hype due to his incredible 2024 season at Boise State.
Jeanty rushed for a ridiculous 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns while averaging seven yards per carry, literal video game numbers. The Raiders, who finished last in the AFC West last season, are hoping the additions of Jeanty and recently-acquired quarterback Geno Smith can transform them into a competitive roster.
Moe Moton of Bleacher Report named five running backs in the best position for a breakout campaign in 2025, listing Jeanty at No.3, saying, "Ashton Jeanty is the only rookie featured here because he's the only first-year tailback who's expected to lead his team's backfield at the beginning of the 2025 season."
That may not be completely true anymore, as Najee Harris was involved in an unfortunate July 4th fireworks accident. Harris' agent mentioned he should be ready to go for the season, but if he misses significant time this summer at training camp, Hampton could now take over the majority of snaps in the backfield.
It's a little odd of Moton to put Jeanty on a breakout list, considering he's a rookie. It's just another example of Jeanty getting hype, which is justifiable considering the season he's coming off of. However, the lack of coverage about Hampton only adds fuel to the fire.
