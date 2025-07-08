3 Los Angeles Chargers players who are being vastly overrated
The Los Angeles Chargers have a very solid roster heading into the 2025 NFL season, and some feel they could even push the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC West division title.
But while the Chargers do look impressive on paper, there is no doubt that some of their players are being a tad overrated with the new campaign on the horizon.
Here are three Los Angeles players that are being considerably overrated.
Mike Williams, WR
There are some who genuinely believe that Mike Williams could be the veteran answer the Chargers have been looking for at wide receiver. But why?
Yes, in his prime, Williams was an explosive big-play threat who posted a pair of 1,000-yard seasons during his first stint in LA, but he tore his ACL three games into his final year with the Bolts in 2023 and went on to log just 21 catches for 298 yards and a touchdown in 18 games between the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers last season.
Williams is now 30 years old, so what reason is there to believe that he will suddenly be able to recapture his previous form?
Maybe the former first-round pick will perform better than he did in 2024, but if the Chargers are relying on him for big numbers in 2025, they are going to have some problems.
Tre Harris, WR
How can a rookie who hasn't even played a single snap yet be overrated, you ask? Well, the fact that Los Angeles passed on trades for established weapons like D.K. Metcalf and George Pickens to depend on the NFL draft makes the case pretty sound.
Tre Harris could ultimately develop into a terrific receiver on the NFL level. However, he has proven absolutely nothing at this point, and yet, he may have a chance to become the Chargers' No. 2 wide out behind Ladd McConkey.
This is more about Los Angeles' failure to add capable veteran playmakers for Justin Herbert than it is about Harris, who is entering his debut campaign under pretty intense pressure to produce.
If Harris bombs in Year 1, the Chargers are going to be in trouble. You should never be relying on a rookie that much.
Khalil Mack, EDGE
That brings us to the player no one wanted to hear about: Khalil Mack.
Los Angeles re-signed Mack on a one-year contract back in early March, preventing the nine-time Pro Bowler from testing the free-agent market. But while it was a fine move by the Bolts to keep Mack, there is no doubt that it's a rather risky play.
The 34-year-old managed just six sacks in 2024. Not including 2021 when he posted six sacks in just seven games, that was his lowest output since his rookie season back in 2014.
There stands a very good chance that Mack is declining, and the Chargers released Joey Bosa without landing a viable replacement for him.
If Mack continues his downturn in 2025, Los Angeles could be starved for sacks unless Tuli Tuipulotu completely busts out (which is a possibility) or first-year edge rusher Kyle Kennard surprises.
Mack is still good, but he isn't close to the player he once was, and not enough people are discussing it.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers threat to Chiefs’ nine-year reign for one key reason
Justin Herbert could be limited by Chargers' offense in pursuit of 2025 NFL MVP
Chargers' former third-round pick waived in roster move before training camp
Chargers' big name pops up on CFL negotiation list, which gives him options