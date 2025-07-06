Chargers' big name pops up on CFL negotiation list, which gives him options
Thanks to a new addition, the Los Angeles Chargers have a name on the CFL Negotiation List.
In the CFL, that list permits players from that league to “claim” a player’s rights on the off chance the player elects to leave the NFL or other league and go play football in the CFL’s realm.
For the Chargers, the name on the list is quarterback Trey Lance, claimed by the Saskatchewan Roughriders, as highlighted by Marshall Ferguson of the CFL’s website:
“A two-time FCS national champion in 2018 and 2019 with North Dakota State, Trey Lance is best known for being the third overall pick to San Francisco in the 2020 NFL Draft. However, he has passed for only 1,063 yards in the NFL to date after bouncing around to the Cowboys and Chargers.”
The Chargers signed Lance in April, inking the former third-overall pick to a one-year deal to put him in a competition with Taylor Heinicke for a depth chart spot behind Justin Herbert.
Should Lance ever choose to go North, he’ll suit up for the Roughriders.
Funnily enough, Lance is merely the latest Chargers quarterback to make this CFL list. Max Duggan, a seventh-round pick in 2023, remains on the list but took his post-Chargers talents to the St. Louis Battlehawks of the UFL.
