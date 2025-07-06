Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers threat to Chiefs’ nine-year reign for one key reason
The Los Angeles Chargers are built to beat the Kansas City Chiefs.
That might seem obvious at face value, given the chokehold Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have had over the AFC West.
But it goes a little deeper than that when looking at the past matchups between the teams and where they continue to head.
While looking for one major x-factor that could swing each division race in 2025, Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton dialed in on something less obvious while picking the way Jim Harbaugh has rebuilt the Chargers to his vision.
It’s all about the size and physicality:
“As we've seen in the past, the Kansas City Chiefs have struggled against teams that dominate at the line of scrimmage and pressure Patrick Mahomes. Under Harbaugh, the Chargers are built to end the Chiefs' nine-year reign as AFC West champions.”
It’s a different angle to take, but there’s some funny merit. Think, Mekhi Becton and his 6'7", 363-pound frame. Running behind him? First-round pick Omarion Hampton (6'0", 220 lbs). Don’t forget free agent Najee Harris (6’1”, 232 lbs).
Even Justin Herbert’s size (6'6", 236 lbs) gets a mention in the writeup, which is especially important coming out of a season we just saw him run the ball more than usual…and be quite effective while doing so.
It’s a refreshing little mixup on the Chargers-Chiefs conversation, rather than just comparing the quarterbacks. Harbaugh wants to play an older-school type of ball and impose his will. And now he has the roster to do it…and just might.
