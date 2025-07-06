Chargers' former third-round pick waived in roster move before training camp
A former Los Angeles Chargers draft pick notably got waived elsewhere in the NFL over the weekend.
JT Woods, a former third-round pick by the Chargers back in 2022, went to waivers as the Seattle Seahawks added cornerback Shaquill Griffin on a one-year deal in free agency.
As Chargers fans will remember, Woods was an interesting project the franchise gambled on out of Baylor just a few years ago. After a few seasons, the team moved on before the 2024 campaign started and Woods latched on with the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears that year.
RELATED: Is Chargers QB Justin Herbert in danger of losing elite status in 2025?
RELATED: Chargers' signing already a cut candidate which highlights glaring mistake
For now, at least, the 25-year-old Woods goes back to the open market after joining Seattle back in January.
Interestingly, it was worth wondering if the Chargers would’ve had interest in Griffin or another mid-range signing near the start of training camp.
Instead, the Chargers will continue to forge ahead with free agent add Donte Jackson joining the breakout duo of Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still. Should an injury strike during camp or the preseason, though, it wouldn’t be shocking to see a Griffin-level signing, although fans can safely presume Woods won’t be back.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Los Angeles Chargers fan favorite is almost certainly a goner
Chargers' second-year WR emerges as team's 'most promising building block'
Jim Harbaugh, Chargers planning to beat up the Chiefs for AFC West title
Chargers’ win-now mode should include former No. 1 overall pick in free agency