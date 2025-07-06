Justin Herbert could be limited by Chargers' offense in pursuit of 2025 NFL MVP
The Los Angeles Chargers won 11 games in their first season under head coach Jim Harbaugh, which gives them plenty of hope for more success in 2025.
Another reason to believe they can continue to make noise is their revamped ground game. Los Angeles added Najee Harris in free agency, then selected North Carolina's Omarion Hampton in the first round of the NFL draft.
That gives them two running backs capable of moving the chains, which will allow Harbaugh to focus more heavily on the run. While that plays into his preferred game plan, it could limit the ceiling for quarterback Justin Herbert.
Heading into his sixth season in the NFL, Herbert was labeled a "Tier 2" MVP candidate by Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon. With +1800 odds from DraftKings, Gagnon says Herbert has a shot to win the title based on the growth he showed in 2025. However, he says the "run-oriented offense" could keep him from being considered.
"For: The 27-year-old experienced a career year in Jim Harbaugh's debut season in L.A. If he can build on that and lead the Bolts to a surprise division title, he will have a shot. Against: There might be a ceiling in Harbaugh's run-oriented offense, and Herbert might still lack the weaponry and the consistency. He has never been a prime MVP candidate in five pro seasons." — Gagnon, Bleacher Report
Chargers fans would love to see Herbert praised as the most valuable player in the league, but they'll take wins over that any day. If Harbaugh's approach limits individual awards but leads to sustained success, they'll be perfectly fine with the results.
