Chargers Round 6 grade roundup: L.A. gets mixed reviews for late selections
The Los Angeles Chargers are wrapping up their selections in the 2025 NFL draft. In Round 6, they took two players, starting with Pittsburgh offensive tackle Branson Taylor at No. 199 overall.
Their next pick came shortly after that, as they took Clemson safety R.J. Mickens at No. 214 overall. L.A. has just one more pick, which will be No. 256 — second to last of the weekend.
As for their sixth-round work, the grades are in and it's a mixed bag according to Bleacher Report. Let's dive in and see what they say about the two selections.
Round 6, Pick 199: Branson Taylor, OT, Pittsburgh
Brent Sobleski wasn't too high on the selection of Taylor, even though he knows he fills a need as a swing tackle.
"A season ago, rookie right tackle Joe Alt missed a few games for the Los Angeles Chargers because of a high ankle sprain. Two seasons ago, left tackle Rashawn Slater suffered a season-ending rupture biceps. Obviously, the Chargers are set with stud bookeneds. However, the team needed a swing tackle just in case something were to happen again. Pittsburgh’s Branson Taylor fills the void." — Sobleski, Bleacher Report
Despite knowing he protects them against injury, Sobleski gave the Taylor selection an average grade.
Grade: C
Round 6, Pick 214: R.J. Mickens, S, Clemson
Mickens generated much more excitement for Sobleski. The son of a former NFL player, Mickens brings football bloodlines and a high IQ.
"Mickens is another legacy player in this year’s class. His father, Ray, played 10 seasons in the NFL, primarily with the New York Jets. So it should come as no surprise that the 23-year-old understands how to be a rock-solid and reliable defensive back. He finished with a 92.4 grade from Pro Football Focus over his five seasons in Clemson." — Sobleski, Bleacher Report
Unsurprisingly, Sobleski gave this one a stellar grade.
Grade: A
