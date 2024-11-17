Bengals vs. Chargers final prediction and betting odds for Week 11
The Los Angeles Chargers now have a chance to hit 7-3—while making a statement to the globe in primetime during an AFC showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football.
Those Chargers have won three in a row and four of five while key names like Justin Herbert and Joey Bosa get healthier. Quietly, the team’s three losses have come at the hands of winning teams with a combined record of 22-6.
Things haven’t gone as planned for the visiting Bengals. Joe Burrow continues to play at near-MVP levels but keeps getting dragged down by a miserable defense. The Bengals have lost two of their last three, although looked competitive against the likes of Baltimore (twice) and Kansas City.
While the Bengals will probably put up a healthy amount of yardage and points regardless of opponent, Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack going to work against an offensive line that could be missing its starting left tackle is a recipe for some game-swinging plays.
Look for a typical Harbaugh game, where a strong running game exploits a bad defense and keeps the other offense off the field as much as possible.
Final score: Chargers 30, Bengals 28
Bengals vs. Chargers game odds
Spread: -1.5 LAC
O/U: 47.5
ML: -125 LAC
According to ESPN BET.
Bengals vs. Chargers injury updates
The Chargers are finally getting much healthier on the final injury report, though Khalil Mack's latest update isn't all that encouraging.
Bengals vs. Chargers channel, start time, streaming
TV Channel: NBC
Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Bengals vs. Chargers will stream on Peacock, NFL+
