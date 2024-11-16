NFL insider reveals key Jim Harbaugh decision reviving Chargers
Many factors have played a role in the revival of the Los Angeles Chargers under Jim Harbaugh.
Much of it, of course, has to do with Harbaugh himself. He quickly turns around programs pretty much wherever he goes, be it in the college or pros.
And a big chunk of that success? Bringing on the right people. That’s something Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz just hinted at in a big way while talking about the revival of the Chargers recently.
"This is the exact same roster, essentially as last year and the results are totally different,” Schultz said. "It’s not just Jim Harbaugh…it’s bringing in Shane Day, who was gone for a year. Justin Herbert said to him before the season, this is the guy I need back in my corner."
And what did Day have to say about Harbaugh’s tone for the organization? Schultz mentioned the word "empowerment" as a theme.
Day spent last year with the Houston Texans as an assistant before returning to his old role as quarterbacks coach with the Chargers this year. Apparently, that was at the request of Herbert – and Harbaugh was more than willing to make it happen.
Harbaugh gets plenty of praise for unlocking Herbert’s personality and such, sure. But clearly, a bigger spotlight needs to shine on something like the return of Day, too.
