Chargers reveal why starting OL got benched, reveals competition
The Los Angeles Chargers are clearly searching for answers in front of Justin Herbert along the offensive line.
While Herbert appears to have one of the better tackle duos in the NFL on the edges thanks to Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater, the interior of the line remains a weakness.
So much so that, last week during a win and with Trey Pipkins out, the Chargers yanked Jamaree Salyer out of the lineup for Foster Sarell at right guard.
This week, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said the following about the development, accrodign to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper: "Wanted to see what Jamaree could do, wanted to see what Foster could do. ...I thought both played well. Jamaree played probably a little bit better, and then we rolled with Jamaree for the rest of the game."
Following up on that, Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman told reporters this week that there is an open competition and a starter for Week 11 won’t be named yet.
Roman highlighted the two in the battle now as Pipkins and Salyer, per Popper: "I think they're both showing they can play at a winning level. So we'll see how that comes together."
So far, Pipkins has earned a 60.0 PFF grade this year, so it’s not shocking to see the Chargers give other guys a chance. Zion Johnson, the former first-round pick at the other guard spot, at least, has shown some upside with a 68.5 PFF grade.
Call this a continuation of the Harbaugh era, where underperforming players simply don’t play. The most recent example was a hyped free agent finally being active—and playing just one snap in his debut.
