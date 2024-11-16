Can Chargers catch the 'worst 9-0 team in NFL history' in AFC West?
The Los Angeles Chargers will reveal much about their contender or pretender status starting in Week 11 with a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. After that, they get the Baltimore Ravens.
And a few weeks after that? A rematch with the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs.
Interestingly, those Chiefs were just a topic of discussion from Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon, who suggested Patrick Mahomes and Co. will lose at least four games down the stretch because they “might be the worst 9-0 team in NFL history.”
“Now they have to travel to Buffalo, though, and that will be a wakeup call,” Gagnon wrote. “It could open the floodgates, and I can also see them losing to the Chargers, Texans, Steelers and/or Broncos later this season.”
Might the Chargers provide one of those losses?
Back in Week 4, the Chargers lost to the Chiefs in 17-10 fashion. But Justin Herbert was playing on a bad ankle and injuries to the offensive line and names like Joey Bosa didn’t help matters, either.
Divisional familiarity and the law of averages (the Chiefs are 7-0 in one-score games) could help the Chargers pull off an upset. And if the Chiefs lose four or more games down the stretch, they might have to worry about the AFC West standings, too, not just the top seed in the conference.
All the Chargers can do before then? Keep winning.
