Bengals vs. Chargers, NFL Week 11: Betting odds and preview
The Los Angeles Chargers have a chance to move the needle to 7-3 in a messy AFC if they can overcome the visiting Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 on Sunday Night Football.
But the game was flexed for a reason.
Those Bengals won’t be an easy out for the Chargers, even if the Jesse Minter-led defense is tops in the NFL. Here’s a look at betting odds and a preview.
Home Favorites
Spread: -1.5 LAC
O/U: 47.5
ML: -125 LAC
The oddsmakers like the Chargers on Sunday, but not enough to give them the three points at home. According to ESPN BET, the visiting Chargers are currently just a one-and-a-half-point favorite.
Which Narrative is Right?
One narrative going into this game is that the Chargers have overperformed against bad teams and could come back to Earth in this one. That’s fair enough, but Jim Harbaugh’s side has, if nothing else, won games it is supposed to win. Justin Herbert certainly isn’t a fluke, and neither is the culture turnaround under Jim Harbaugh.
The other narrative suggests that the Bengals are much better than their record. Also fair, considering the Bengals have just a few losses by a mere few points.
Hence, the close odds and sense that this is one of the biggest games on the team’s remaining schedule.
