Jim Harbaugh explains why hyped free-agent addition played just 1 snap
The Los Angeles Chargers finally got free-agent addition DJ Chark on the field for his debut with the team during the Week 10 win over the Tennessee Titans.
Signed in the offseason as the possible missing piece to Justin Herbert’s passing attack alongside rookie Ladd McConkey and former first-rounder Quentin Johnston, Chark started his Chargers journey injured. Over the last few weeks, he had an odd injury saga that included the team using almost every bit of his 21-day activation window before adding him to the roster.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh told The Athletic’s Daniel Popper that Chark’s playing time was moreso about how good the rest of the wideouts are playing: "I'm just super pleased how those guys are playing, and there wasn't an opportunity to take one of them out of the rotation."
It’s a tough sell, though. Before he went to injured reserve, Simi Fehoko was carving out a nice role for himself. But Joshua Palmer has been sporadic, Derius Davis gets a few gadget looks here and there and Jalen Reagor is just downright erratic.
We’ll see if Chark’s playing time increases by the week as he gets in game shape. But just a single snap in his long-anticipated debut when he’s supposed to be the deep threat that takes the top off defenses sticks out as notable.
