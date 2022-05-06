Skip to main content

Chargers' Post-Draft Super Bowl LVII Odds Revealed

The Chargers' odds to win Super Bowl LVII sit towards the top of the list.

The Chargers' playoff hopes came to an abrupt ending last year in the final week of the regular season. But after the offseason team-building measures the Chargers have embraced – most notably, giving Mike Williams a contract extension, trading for Khalil Mack and signing J.C. Jackson, the team's roster has made drastic improvements over the last few months.

Following the NFL Draft, the Chargers are tied with the sixth-best odds (+1400) to win Super Bowl LVII, per Sports Illustrated Sportsbook. The Broncos and 49ers both hold the same odds as the Chargers.

Among the teams ahead of the Chargers with higher odds, include the Bills (+650), Buccaneers (+700), Chiefs (+900), Packers (+1000) and Rams (+1000).

Nov 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers will play the AFC South and NFC West this season in addition to their standard AFC West divisional games. They'll also have bouts with the Dolphins, Browns and Falcons to round out their 17-game schedule. In total, they'll have eight games this season against teams that made the postseason in 2021.

While the Chargers' aspirations have set lofty goals for what they can achieve, signaling an all-in approach while having quarterback Justin Herbert on the third year of his rookie contract, they'll have one of the more difficult paths due to the fierce competition inside the AFC West.

Last season the Chargers were the best team to not punch their ticket into the postseason. But now, factoring in the core pieces from last year's squad, paired with the bevy of additions they traded for, signed in free agency and drafted, the Chargers have a legitimate shot to make a deep run into the playoffs and contend for a Super Bowl in 2022.

Players last season were tasked with learning a new playbook with the new coaching staff brought in. Now, a year later, the Chargers have more continuity, which in theory, will allow the players to work more on refining their craft versus hammering out the ins and outs of their new scheme.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

