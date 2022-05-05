Skip to main content

Chargers Continue Bolstering Defense Following NFL Draft, Sign LB Kyle Van Noy

The Chargers are signing another veteran player to their defense, bringing aboard linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

A day after the Chargers signed cornerback Bryce Callahan, they circled back into the free agency pool and added another veteran to the mix.

On Thursday, the Chargers signed linebacker Kyle Van Noy, the team announced.

Despite the Chargers making eight selections over the three-day draft, including four picks that featured defensive players, they refrained from drafting a linebacker or edge rusher. But in this instance, they’re getting a proven player in Van Noy, whose track record demonstrates he can fill a variety of different roles.

“We went into the draft and if that was a part of the equation, then we would’ve selected a rusher. It just didn’t quite work out that way,” Chargers coach Brandon Staley said at his post-draft press conference. “To kind of fill out the depth of that position, we’re going to have to look elsewhere.”

Van Noy, 31, has played inside and outside linebacker throughout his eight-year career. His production as a pass-rusher uplifts the Chargers' depth coming off the edge, pairing him behind starters, Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

For purposes of serving the role of a traditional inside linebacker, Van Noy provides depth to the middle of the Chargers' defense, assisting Drue Tranquill, Troy Reeder and Kenneth Murray, who's rehabbing from a surgically repaired ankle.

The Chargers' draft approach was a 'best player available' technique, filling most but not all holes on the roster. But over the course of the last two days, the Chargers have added two players in Callahan and Van Noy, who both bring with them playoff experience and steady production throughout their careers.

Van Noy, most recently, played the 2021 season as a member of the Patriots, returning to New England after a one-year hiatus with the Dolphins in 2020. He's been a part of two Super Bowl-winning teams with the Patriots in 2016 and 2019.

For a defensive unit that allowed the third-most points per game last season, the Chargers not only have added immediate impact starters this offseason, but they've also stockpiled adequate depth.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
New England Patriots
New England Patriots

Dec 5, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill (49) high fives fans after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers LB Drue Tranquill Describes the Motivation for Launching Podcast

By Nicholas Cothrel2 hours ago
Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Los Angeles Chargers Free Agent News Tracker

By Nicholas Cothrel3 hours ago
Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) celebrates after an interception for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers Meeting With Free Agent LB Kyle Van Noy

By Nicholas Cothrel4 hours ago
Jun 15, 2021; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers Announce Offseason Schedule, Minicamp Dates

By Nicholas Cothrel21 hours ago
Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Boston College guard Zion Johnson after being selected as the seventeenth overall pick to the Los Angeles Chargers during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Chargers 2022 Draft Class Superlatives: Best Value Pick, Biggest Surprise and More

By Nicholas CothrelMay 4, 2022
Oct 18, 2020; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Bryce Callahan (29) intercepts a pass against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Chargers Sign CB Bryce Callahan, Reunites With Brandon Staley

By Nicholas CothrelMay 3, 2022
Sep 19, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) gestures after a play against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Drue Tranquill on Kenneth Murray: 'He’s as Focused as Ever and as Hungry as Ever'

By Nicholas CothrelMay 3, 2022
Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Boston College guard Zion Johnson with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected as the seventeenth overall pick to the Los Angeles Chargers during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Analysis: What the Chargers Came Away With in the 2022 NFL Draft

By Johnny KinsleyMay 3, 2022