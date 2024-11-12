Bill Belichick offers take on Jim Harbaugh, Chargers turnaround
What Jim Harbaugh continues to accomplish as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers has caught the attention of many.
And that includes the legendary Bill Belichick.
During an appearance with Pat McAfee before Week 11, Belichick had some high praise for how Harbaugh shapes a program – and how star quarterback Justin Herbert has responded.
“I think that’s what Jim does is establish culture,” Belichick said. “That’s exactly what he does. He’s tried to build a more balanced team. More emphasis on the running game. More emphasis on defense and taking some of the pressure off Herbert so he doesn’t have to go back there 45 times a game and throw for 350 yards to win. And Herbert’s embraced that. He’s done a better job of doing what the team needs him to do. He doesn’t have to go back there and lead the league in passing.”
Belichick couldn’t have better timing. In the Week 10, 27-17 win over the Tennessee Titans, Herbert attempted just 18 passes, throwing and rushing for a score. His defense really gave up 10 points and one score in garbage time, while his ground game rushed for 145 yards and a score.
The Chargers have now won four of five since the bye, sit at 6-3 and that balance Belichick mentions is the type of thing that usually excels in the playoffs.
If somebody like Belichick is saying things like this, Chargers fans are certainly justified in starting to believe.
