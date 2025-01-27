Could AFC West rival be a threat to steal Chargers RB J.K. Dobbins?
The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off their first trip to the postseason since 2022. First-year head coach Jim Harbaugh has already exceeded expectations.
However, when a team exceeds expectations, the next year, fans are expecting even more when, in reality, it may not be possible.
For the Chargers to get back to a team that finished 11-6 this season, it would mean bringing back key players in free agency.
One player that will be sought after in free agency will be former running back J.K. Dobbins. The Chargers will be interested in bringing Dobbins back; however, so will another AFC West team.
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently wrote an article on the ideal landing spots for various free-agent running backs.
In Knox's report, he has Dobbins' ideal team being the Chargers. Here's an excerpt of what he had to say about Dobbins' future:
"Staying with Roman and the Chargers will likely give Dobbins his best chance of maximizing a contract and landing in a familiar scheme. Los Angeles' offense wasn't as effective when Dobbins was sidelined, and there probably won't be a team that values him more in free agency."
However, Knox did mention that if Dobbins and the Chargers cannot agree on a reunion, the Denver Broncos would be an excellent landing spot for the running back.
Dobbins had a career year with the Chargers, and a reunion feels inevitable. However, if Dobbins is in Denver next year and thriving, it could set this franchise back in Harbaugh's second season.
